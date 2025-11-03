Aeries Technology highlights AI-driven execution to accelerate enterprise transformation

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today highlighted its expanded portfolio of AI-enabled implementation projects that complement its core GCC-building capabilities.

Delivered through consulting-led execution and deep functional specialization, these implementations have raised productivity and speed across functions, enabling faster transformation and improved operating leverage.

Illustrative impact areas

Document automation: Structured drafting to free experts for higher-value work.

Transaction assurance: Tamper-resistant event recording for stronger compliance.

Content pipeline acceleration: ≥80% automation for faster releases and consistent metadata.

Build and test acceleration: ~50% faster UI builds and ~75% defect capture for shorter, more reliable cycles.

Workflow and revenue ops: Reconciliation time cut from ~30 minutes to seconds.



“Our posture is simple,” said Unni Nambiar, Chief Technology Officer of Aeries Technology. “We build and run GCCs that scale, and in parallel we execute targeted AI implementations that turn day-to-day operations into measurable outcomes and durable value.”

For investors, Aeries’ dual capability, GCC development plus targeted AI implementations, positions the company as a comprehensive transformation partner, driving scalable growth, faster time to impact, deeper client engagement, and improving operating leverage.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.