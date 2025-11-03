Organoids Market to Reach USD 381.7 Million by 2034, Expanding at a Robust 18.5% CAGR | Reports Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organoids market size was valued at USD 69.90 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 381.7 million by 2034, rising at a 18.5% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

North America held a dominant revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the coming years.

By type, the stem cell source segment led the organoids market in 2024.

By type, the tumour cell source segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By application type, the pharmaceutical R&D segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By application type, the precision medicine segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years.

Focus on Complex Creations: What are the Transforming Factors of Organoids?

Basically, the organoids market encompasses miniature, lab-grown organs developed from stem cells that mimic the structure and function of full-sized organs. Growth factors involved in this expansion are the growing demand for tailored medicine, drug discovery, and regenerative therapies. Whereas, current developments by researchers are emphasising creating more complex models, such as organoids for nearly the complete human body, like the brain, oesophagus, stomach, and intestines. Alongside, they have established Biobots, which are smaller, mobile biological robots with cilia.

What are the Vital Drivers in the Organoids Market?

The market is propelled by ongoing faster developments in the generation of organoids from induced pluripotent and embryonic stem cells, which allows the evolution of highly advanced and functional mini-organs. Alongside, these well-developed organoids offer precise models in the study of the pathogenesis of complex chronic diseases, specifically cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders, which is significant for understanding disease mechanisms. Organoids also foster the identification of drug toxicity early, lowering expenditures connected with late-stage drug failure.

What are the Key Drifts in the Organoids Market?

In October 2025, Merck, a major science and technology company, collaborated with Promega Corporation to co-develop novel technologies that advance drug screening and discovery, also integrating Merck’s strength in organoids and synthetic chemistry with Promega's market.

In July 2025, Korean preclinical CRO CorestemChemon partnered with ATG Lifetech to accelerate the development of organoids and transcriptomics.

In June 2025, Parallel Bio, a biotech company, secured $21 million in Series A funding to advance human-first drug discovery.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Organoids Market?

A rise in the need for greater expenses, mainly for reagents and infrastructure, as well as being coupled with technical concerns, like acquiring vascularization and consistent quality control, is creating hurdles in the ultimate market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

North America accounted for the biggest share of the market in 2024. The regional growth is fueled by the increasing major investments in biotechnology and life sciences from both the government and private sectors, and the widespread application of organoids in drug discovery and precision medicine. Also, certain researchers are leveraging the integration of organoids with microfluidic chips (organ-on-a-chip technology), which enables robust control of the cellular environment and the modelling of complex, multi-organ interactions.

For instance,

In September 2025, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) established the Standardized Organoid Modeling (SOM) Center to evolve standardized organoid-based new approach methodologies (NAMs) & minimal dependence on animal modeling.



How did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during 2025-2034 in the organoids market. ASAP is increasingly promoting the progression of the healthcare and biotechnology sectors, with raised government support for initiatives, such as stem cell and precision medicine research. Recently, China has established an on-chip brain-computer interface system using cultured brain organoids. Whereas India is encouraging alliances for optimizing access to advanced 3D cell culturing platforms for researchers.

For instance,

In July 2025, Hong Kong-based Centre for Immunology & Infection Limited (C2i) and Japanese multinational conglomerate Hitachi collaborated for the development of 3D printed airway organoids for clinical applications.



Organoids Market: Latest Initiatives in 2024-2025

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) In October 2025, Scripps Research received a $4 million grant from CIRM for the application of cortical organoids to study the possible gene therapies for severe epilepsy. NSW Organoid Innovation Centre (NSWOIC) It was developed in 2025 to facilitate researchers ' access to stem cell and organoid cultures. Organoid Symposium and Funding In 2024, the government-funded Stem Cell Network co-hosted the 2024 Organoid Symposium with the University of Toronto's Applied Organoid Core. Organoid Intelligence (OI) Program In 2024, the National Science Foundation (NSF) invested $14 million in a program for the transformation of "Organoid Intelligence."

Segmental Insights

Which Type Led the Organoids Market in 2024?

The stem cell source segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024. Prominently, pluripotent stem cells (PSCs), including embryonic stem cells (ESCs) and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and adult stem cells (ASCs), are widely used. They have broader significances in disease modeling and drug discovery for patient-specific applications, specifically for neurodegenerative and gastrointestinal diseases. Also, players are supporting the use of microfluidics, bioreactors, and 3D bioprinting for the creation of more physiologically relevant organoids.

On the other hand, the tumour cell source segment is estimated to expand rapidly in the coming era. The emergence of patient-derived tumour organoids (PDTOs) explores their importance in personalized medicine, high-throughput drug screening, and estimating patient responses to specific treatments. Furthermore, researchers are implementing the application of circulating tumour cells and biopsies from bodily fluids, as well as more sophisticated genetic engineering tools, like CRISPR-Cas9, for particular research activities.

Why did the Pharmaceutical R&D Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the pharmaceutical R&D segment captured the largest share of the organoids market. Along with the rising demand for tailored medicine, companies are bolstering advances in stem cell technology (like iPSCs), 3D bioprinting, and microfluidics. Besides this, pharmaceutical leaders are putting efforts to accelerate the use of AI and machine learning to assess the generation of vast data sets in organoid systems.

Although the precision medicine segment will expand fastest during 2025-2034. The globe is phenomenally moving towards customising treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup. Through the broader exploration of integrated multi-omics (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) with organoid models, researchers are acquiring detailed insights into drug metabolism and toxicity. Continuous expansion of biobanks, breakthroughs in microenvironmental modeling, are also impacting further developments in these treatments.

What are the Key Developments in the Organoids Market?

In October 2025, AMS Biotechnology (Amsbio) launched a new range of over 30 independently created and produced organoid culture-related cytokines for researchers working with stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

In June 2025, iXCells Biotechnologies launched the iPSCore platform for developing highly characterized iPSC-derived human cell models.

In April 2025, Turbine introduced the world’s first virtual lab using cell simulations.

In January 2025, Inventia Life Science unveiled RASTRUM Allegro to transform high-throughput 3D cell culture for drug discovery and disease research.

Organoids Market Key Players List

Hub Organoids

Definigen

Cellesce Ltd.

Thermo Fisher

Sanofi

NeyroblastGX

StemCell Technologies

Organoid Therapeutics

Bio-Techne

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3Dnamics Inc.

PeproTech Inc.

Molecular Devices, LLC

Merck KGaA

Corning Inc.

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Stem Cell Source

Tumour Cell Source

By Application

Pharmaceutical R & D

Precision Medicine

Academic & Research Institute



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





