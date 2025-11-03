AlphaTON Capital Takes Center Stage at TRUST Summit 2025 to Shape the Future of Digital Finance

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital ( Nasdaq: ATON) today announced that CEO Brittany Kaiser and senior leadership will join global policymakers and institutional innovators at the TRUST Summit 2025, hosted by Hacken at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York.





The invite-only forum convenes one hundred decision-makers from the worlds of finance, regulation, and cybersecurity to define the next chapter of secure, scalable blockchain adoption.



Featured participants include Juan Carlos Reyes, President of El Salvador’s National Commission on Digital Assets, and Brittany Kaiser, a globally recognized voice for transparency and ethical technology.

“Security and accountability are the cornerstones of institutional adoption,” said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. “As global markets integrate digital assets, we’re working to ensure that trust, compliance, and privacy evolve together — from the TON ecosystem to the world’s largest financial centers.”

The New York event marks a pivotal stop on AlphaTON Capital’s 2025 Global Tour, following Washington D.C. meetings and ahead of upcoming engagements in London, Lisbon, Abu Dhabi, Miami, and Davos.



Through this series, AlphaTON is connecting governments, asset managers, and innovators to accelerate responsible crypto adoption, decentralized AI, and data-rights frameworks across continents.

Kaiser added, “Together with partners like Hacken and visionary nations such as El Salvador, we’re helping shape the secure foundations of the digital economy.”



“We’re bringing together the people who can close the gap between regulators, institutions, and innovators, and make security the central pillar of how this industry develops,” said Yevheniia Broshevan, CEO & Co-Founder of Hacken. “We called the summit TRUST because it stands for what the ecosystem needs most:Transparency, Regulation, Utility, Security, and Transformation. That’s what trust means to me, and that’s what this summit is about.”

Learn more: https://hacken.io/trust-summit/

About AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and potential strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ATON .

AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

About Hacken



Hacken is an end-to-end blockchain security and compliance partner for digital assets.



Founded in 2017 by a team of ethical hackers, Hacken has grown from a cybersecurity startup into one of the world’s leading authorities in blockchain, AI-driven offensive security, and compliance.



Over the past eight years, Hacken has helped shape security standards for the digital-asset economy, combining deep technical expertise with regulatory insight. Today, the company is trusted by more than 1,500 blockchain adopters including: the Ethereum Foundation, MetaMask, and major exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, and Crypto.com as well as by governments, regulators, and institutions worldwide through partnerships with the European Commission, the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).



The company’s portfolio spans the full lifecycle of blockchain protection: from advisory and threat-led penetration testing (TLPT) to compliance alignment and infrastructure security. Hacken delivers comprehensive security and compliance solutions that bridge the gap between institutional standards and crypto-native realities. Born on blockchain, the firm combines deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality and globally recognized certifications. Its expert-led, AI-powered approach covers the full decentralized stack delivering speed when it counts and depth where it matters.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives, future operations, clinical development timelines, TON ecosystem growth, therapeutic development outcomes, regulatory approvals, financing activities, and statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "targets," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: uncertainty regarding clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON and digital assets; regulatory and legal risks associated with digital assets; risks related to Telegram's platform and the TON ecosystem; market volatility; competitive risks in both digital assets and therapeutics development; and other factors described in "Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

