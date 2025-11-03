Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces the November 6, 2025 Official Launch of ApolloID — The Web3 Identity Layer of the ZEUS Ecosystem

ROBESONIA, Pa., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading innovator in decentralized Web3 infrastructure and blockchain technology, proudly announces that on November 6, 2025, at 5:00 PM EDT, Blaqclouds is official launching ApolloID, the next-generation Web3 identity and domain registry platform built exclusively for the Apollo Wallet.





ApolloID introduces the revolutionary “.zeus” Web3 top-level domain (TLD) extension, a secure, non-DNS blockchain namespace that unifies identity, ownership, and communication across the Blaqclouds ecosystem. This launch marks a major milestone in Blaqclouds’ mission to bridge traditional digital identity with decentralized verification and communication.

“ApolloID is redefining what digital identity means in the Web3 era,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. “By giving users full control of their on-chain identity, messaging, and domain ownership, we’re building the foundation for a new generation of decentralized communication and authentication.”

Transforming Digital Identity

Through .zeus domain registration, users can now own their digital identities on-chain with complete autonomy — from wallet address mapping and NFT verification to fully decentralized registration and renewal ApolloID ensures full transparency and independence, eliminating centralized DNS and ICANN dependency.

Seamless Integration with Apollo Wallet

Each ApolloID domain doubles as a secure Web3 mail and chat handle (e.g., user@apollo.zeus). Messages and attachments are encrypted end-to-end and delivered directly within the Apollo Wallet, eliminating intermediaries while maintaining data ownership and security.

The system also supports wallet-to-wallet chat, group threads, and token-gated communication — with all messages stored as encrypted content hashes on the ZEUS blockchain for verifiable authenticity.

Introducing ZEUS Mail — Email Meets Web3

ApolloID bridges Web2 and Web3 through ZEUS Mail, an email-to-wallet gateway that routes traditional messages into the Apollo Wallet. Messages sent to user@domain.zeus can be viewed securely on-chain, with users able to define routing preferences, forwarding, and privacy controls.

Decentralized Identity, Authentication, and Interoperability

Each ApolloID domain functions as a self-sovereign identity token verifiable on-chain — fully compatible with Web3 sign-in, NFT verification, and on-chain KYC via Incognito KYC, powered by ZEUS Chain. Interoperable across major blockchains — ZEUSx, Olympus, Ethereum, BNB, Base, Polygon, and APE Chain — ApolloID connects seamlessly with flagship Blaqclouds ecosystem dApps such as ZEUSx DEX, DeployTokens.com, DeployLaunchpad.com, and ShopWithCrypto.io.

A Unified Future for Web3 Identity

Blaqclouds’ ApolloID represents a unified Web3 identity system that empowers individuals and businesses to own their names, messages, and data — all on the ZEUS blockchain. The platform’s tagline, “Your Web3 Identity. Your .zeus Domain. Your Digital Future.”, encapsulates its mission to bring secure, user-owned identity into mainstream adoption.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io For official Blaqclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/blaqclouds-inc/discussion

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io



