Zscaler Secures The Enterprise AI Lifecycle With Acquisition of Innovative AI Security Pioneer SPLX

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has acquired innovative AI security pioneer SPLX, extending the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform with shift-left AI asset discovery, automated red teaming, and governance, so organizations can secure their AI investments from development through deployment.

“Today marks an important step in advancing Zscaler’s role as the trusted partner helping organizations securely adopt AI,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “AI is creating enormous value, but its full potential can only be realized when it can be secured. By combining SPLX’s technology with the intelligence of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange and its native data protection that classifies, governs, and prevents loss of sensitive data across prompts, models, and outputs, Zscaler will secure the entire AI lifecycle on one platform. This will strengthen our industry leadership and give customers the confidence to safely embrace AI.”

As AI drives record infrastructure investments projected to exceed $250 billion by end of 20251, organizations face a rapidly expanding attack surface and shadow AI sprawl. Continuously evolving models, agents, and large language models (LLMs) require ongoing discovery, risk assessment, and remediation, while AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers demand strict guardrails and new techniques to secure data and AI assets across the lifecycle.

SPLX’s innovative technology and deep expertise in AI red teaming, asset management, threat inspection, prompt hardening and governance will expand Zscaler’s current capabilities, creating a new, dedicated and natively integrated layer of AI protection within the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform, that includes:

AI Asset Discovery and Risk Assessment : Discovery extends beyond public generative AI applications and public clouds to include AI models, workflows, code repositories and RAGs and MCP servers in both public and private deployments.





: Discovery extends beyond public generative AI applications and public clouds to include AI models, workflows, code repositories and RAGs and MCP servers in both public and private deployments. Automated AI Red Teaming and Remediation : From development to production, with 5,000+ purpose-built and domain specific attack simulations to find risks and vulnerabilities, and offer remediation in real time.





: From development to production, with 5,000+ purpose-built and domain specific attack simulations to find risks and vulnerabilities, and offer remediation in real time. AI Runtime Guardrails and Prompt Hardening : Expands Zscaler’s current AI Runtime Guardrails that protect sensitive data and block malicious attacks between AI apps and LLMs, as well as agentic workflows, to include deep visibility within development environments and automate Guardrails for risky AI assets.





: Expands Zscaler’s current AI Runtime Guardrails that protect sensitive data and block malicious attacks between AI apps and LLMs, as well as agentic workflows, to include deep visibility within development environments and automate Guardrails for risky AI assets. AI Governance and Compliance: Risk mitigation and support for organizations to shift from reactive defense to proactive protection for their valuable AI investments, and comply with governance frameworks.

“Zscaler and SPLX share a vision to confront the vast new attack surface created by rapidly expanding AI infrastructure investments,” said Kristian Kamber, CEO and co-founder of SPLX. “By joining forces, we’ll bring our innovation to one of the most trusted security platforms in the world, securing AI innovation at the speed organizations are adopting it.”

Source: 1) Goldman Sachs, “ Technology in 2025: The Cycle Rolls On ” February 2, 2025

