Nework Brings Entertainment Everywhere with Battery-Powered Portable TV Early Bird Promotion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjoying favorite streaming shows, YouTube/Tiktok Shorts, and instructional videos shouldn’t only be in one room. Innovative brand leader Nework has unveiled the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV, a battery-powered entertainment and productivity device built for modern life on the move.





Backed by the interactive power of Google AI Gemini and supporting up to 16 hours of untethered use, the portable smart TV is the answer to modern life on the move. For a limited time only, Nework is providing its MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV for 20% off the listed price during the U.S. Early Bird discount launch running from October 20 to November 15, 2025.

“This new all-day battery portable TV meets the demands of today’s busy user,” says Cindy Ling, CEO of Nework. “Nework has always featured products that blend entertainment with interactivity, and the MoveMate solves the mobility problem.”

The Challenge of a Modern Lifestyle

Whether working, hosting a party, or simply relaxing with the family after dinner, the hybrid environment people live in now doesn’t exist in a singular space. It is common to move from a home office to a living room, all the while trying to manage fixed technology that stays behind. A traditional television or monitor tends to lock entertainment and access into one space, limiting creativity.

With the new mobile entertainment device from Nework, those restrictions are shattered. The MoveMate AI Portable TV moves with users, ensuring a more versatile display.

The Power of Smart & Mobile Entertainment Features





The benefit of owning the MoveMate AI Portable TV is having a mobile entertainment device that moves with users. It ensures multitaskers, hybrid workers, and even students catching up on homework have a helpful resource in one sleek, adaptable design.

Wherever users work, study, or unwind, the portable smart TV offers a wealth of purpose-driven features that impress, including:

Crisp 27” FHD touch display with anti-glare protection, ensuring vivid visuals anywhere.

Built-in battery supporting up to 16 hours of wireless operation on a single charge.

Qualcomm Octa-Core Processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Android 14 built with Google Play access and EDLA-certified for smooth app integration.

Google AI Gemini empowers with intuitive, hands-free, and voice control.

Dual speakers for incredible sound with meetings, music, movies, and sports.

13 MP camera and dual microphones for better interactive communication.

HDMI input allowing easy access for PC, Mac, or gaming connectivity

Equipped with five silent, smooth wheels for effortless mobility, with a fully adjustable stand to set the perfect height, rotate the screen between portrait and landscape, and tilt for optimal viewing from any angle.



All these functional features are wrapped in a durable, adaptable, and precise design. Customers who take advantage of the Early Bird discount get a professional-grade audiovisual tool designed for any task or space.

A Portable Smart TV For Any Living Space





With the advanced support of Google AI Gemini, the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV becomes a valuable tool backed by a hands-free control system. It responds to natural voice commands, making it easier than ever to adjust the volume, open a streaming service, launch a meeting app, or quickly switch through different apps. There are many other applications of this mobile entertainment device.

Home Entertainment:

The MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV turns any corner of the home into a personal theater. Viewers can stream holiday favorites on Disney+ in the living room, roll the screen into the bedroom for a Netflix binge day, or unwind with relaxing music playlists while soaking in the tub. Wherever it moves, the portable TV brings entertainment closer to everyday life.

Remote Work:

Hybrid workers and those who enjoy the freedom of running a business from home can turn any corner into a virtual workspace. With the built-in 13MP camera and dual microphones, video meetups become crisp, remote experiences. Users can get all the notes on a future company product launch one moment and host a quarterly report the next with this flexible tool.

Home Learning:

Turn the portable smart TV into a digital whiteboard or e-learning display powered by Android 14 and Google Play. Home learners and remote students enjoy enhanced learning one moment and stunning entertainment the next.

Smart Home Integration:

The mobile-ready design and 16-hour battery support from the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV make smart home integration a breeze. Users can mirror from phone, tablet, or laptop while also using the Google AI smart TV as a hands-free control for other connected devices. That means YouTube repair tutorials in the garage for car brakes, all the way to the latest cooking instructions in the kitchen.

Best of all, the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV supports AirPlay, Miracast, and DLNA on a screen that can swivel, tilt, or lift to any preferred angle. With smooth-gliding wheels and a whisper-quiet design, the portable TV brings every kind of content to life, wherever inspiration strikes next.

Take Advantage of the Early Bird Launch

Nework is running its Early Bird discount from October 20 to November 15. Customers interested in picking up the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV benefit from a 20% off promotion that reduces the regular price of $799.99 down to an attractive $639.99.

The mobile entertainment device ships directly from Nework’s California headquarters, offering free, fast delivery to U.S. customers and is backed by a one-year warranty and a 30-day return policy.

Users can now enjoy the freedom to stream, work, and create anywhere. With a 16-hour battery life, AI-powered control, and sleek design supporting complete portability, the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV is more than a screen. It’s designed as a complete mobile companion for modern living.

Watch it in action on YouTube: Meet MoveMate AI: Your Intelligent Companion.

Nework invites users to explore the future of smart-enabled entertainment with the MoveMate AI 27” Portable TV, now available for purchase.

About Nework: Nework is a leading provider of audiovisual presentation and collaborative products. Headquartered in California, its portfolio encompasses everything from cutting-edge interactive displays to cameras, smartphones, rolling TVs, and accessories. Nework is considered a premier provider of supportive technology that makes presentations, collaboration, hybrid communication, and education more efficient and engaging. To learn more, visit Nework online at https://nework.us or at the following social accounts:

