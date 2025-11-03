SurgePays to Host Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG)("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a wireless and fintech technology company connecting underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Event: SurgePays Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. E.T.

Dial-in Number: 1-888-506-0062

Access Code: 350444

Webcast: https://ir.surgepays.com/company-events

The webcast replay will remain available until 12:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless, fintech, and point-of-sale technology company focused on connecting underserved communities to essential mobile and financial services. The company operates its own wireless brands and proprietary point-of-sale platform, which is deployed nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial transactions.

Building on its nationwide wireless and fintech network, SurgePays is expanding into data-driven marketing and digital partnerships designed to convert verified consumer engagement into recurring, high-margin revenue streams. The company is uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and online channels while evolving into a leading data intelligence and digital marketplace platform serving America’s underserved population. Visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

SurgePays@KCSA.com

