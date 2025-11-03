RNAi Technology Market to Reach USD 9.03 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in Gene Silencing and Therapeutic Applications – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNAi Technology Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global RNAi Technology Market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.68% over 2025–2032. RNA interference (RNAi) technology has emerged as one of the most promising innovations in molecular biology and biotechnology, with high potential in therapeutic, agricultural, and research applications.

Growing investment in RNAi-based therapeutics, improvements in delivery systems, and breakthroughs in precision medicine are driving global market growth. In agriculture, RNAi is establishing itself as a renewable and environmentally safe alternative to pesticides, while in human health, it is revolutionizing treatment for neurological and genetic diseases.





RNAi Technology Market Overview:

RNA interference (RNAi) is a natural process in which RNA molecules control the function of specific genes by inactivating them. This technology has been instrumental in regulating pathogenic genes. RNAi drugs are currently in advanced stages of clinical trials for disorders such as Huntington's disease, epilepsy, and geographic atrophy.

The technology has also shown potential in agriculture. According to a 2025 study, the incidence of Varroa destructor mites in honeybees was reduced by 42% by feeding them dsRNA. This provides a sustainable solution for pest control without harming bees. RNAi technology is expanding its role in biology, providing an important foundation for next-generation therapeutics and environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

RNAi Technology Market Segment Insights

By Product & Service

The products segment dominated the market in 2024 attributed to the increasing availability and uptake of RNAi-based kits, reagents, and delivery systems for effective gene silencing in research and therapy. The services segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. Growing dependence on custom RNAi synthesis, screening services, and gene knockdown studies, particularly among pipeline-oriented companies, is boosting demand for service providers with expertise in the field.

By Application

The drug discovery & development application led the market with 71.7% market share in 2024. The expanded usage of RNAi technology is the most prominent driver in this segment's leadership position since companies are using this technology for new therapeutic target identification and validation. The functional genomics segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The increasing need to better understand gene function, interactions, and regulatory mechanisms in various organisms will drive demand for RNAi-based functional genomics studies.

By End-use

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies comprised the majority share of the market in 2024, with a contribution of 59.5%, largely due to the large amounts of investment in RNAi-based therapeutics development, collaborative research, and licensing agreements using RNAi technology. CROs and CMOs are anticipated to exhibit the highest growth in the RNAi technology market during the forecast period due to the increasing pharmaceutical companies relying on outsourcing models to minimize development time and operational costs.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the RNAi technology market in 2024 with a 42.2% market share. This is due to the strong research infrastructure of the region, heavy investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, as well as a liberal regulatory policy.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increased healthcare spending, growing biotechnology industries, and heightened awareness of RNAi-based medicines.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, founded by MIT professors and former postdocs, successfully translated RNA interference (RNAi) research into a groundbreaking class of therapies, transforming the potential of RNAi into impactful new treatments.

