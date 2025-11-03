JAKKS Pacific and SEGA of America Renew Global Toy Partnership for Sonic the Hedgehog™ Merchandise

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced a partnership renewal with SEGA of America, Inc. (“SEGA®”) for the core the Sonic the Hedgehog Collection, maintaining JAKKS as the franchise’s lead global toy partner. JAKKS will continue to design, manufacture, market, and sell Sonic the Hedgehog branded toy product lines worldwide. This multi-year partnership extends until 2029, allowing JAKKs to continue to design and produce action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush, collectibles, and other categories.

The JAKKS line of Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise has seen unprecedented success since its introduction in 2019 with product launches spanning across big box retailers in-store and online. The evergreen toys like the 4-inch Articulate Figures assortment and the Sonic Speed RC have captured the attention of fans young and old, offering a fresh take on how to interact with the brand. With the renewed partnership, fans will be introduced to new, action-packed ways to relive the excitement of this legendary video game.

“Our Sonic the Hedgehog line continues to perform strongly at retail, and has consistently connected with fans worldwide throughout our partnership with SEGA over the last 6 years,” said Virginia Reneau, Senior Vice President of Licensing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “From action figures to playsets and plush, the brand has seen steady growth since the beginning of our collaboration and we look forward to building on that momentum with exciting new offerings well into the future, which we can’t wait to share with the fans.”

“JAKKS Pacific has continued to play a key role in translating SEGA’s legacy into standout, high-quality merchandise that resonates with fans across all generations,” said Alex Gomez, Vice President of Licensing & Partnerships at SEGA of America. “As we look ahead to this fall and beyond, the expansion of our partnership will deliver a new wave of products that celebrate the rich history of the brand while embracing an exciting future.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. These product lines include best sellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

Media Contact:

JAKKS Pacific

Jessica Kavanaugh

publicrelations@jakks.net

SEGA of America

Evan Bader

Director, Public Relations

evan.bader@segaamerica.com

About SEGA of America

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative experiences for console, PC, mobile and other emerging platforms. SEGA is the first publisher to rank #1 three separate times (2016, 2020, and 2024) in Metacritic’s Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Total War™, Like a Dragon™, Football Manager™, Virtua Fighter™, and Crazy Taxi™, along with Atlus’ Persona™ series and the critically acclaimed new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio™. The company is also expanding its transmedia strategy, with numerous film and TV projects underway across multiple franchises. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f9992a9-adb9-4e6d-90aa-916dde3bbcfe