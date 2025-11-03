New ROG XG Mobile eGPU Brings Desktop-Class Power to Laptops and Handhelds

The new ROG external GPU delivers Thunderbolt™ 5, up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, and improved cooling for peak portable performance, now in Canada

KEY POINTS

Performance Meets Versatility: XG Mobile features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU to power up your setup at a maximum 150W TGP.

XG Mobile features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU to power up your setup at a maximum 150W TGP. Thunderbolt ™ 5 support: Future ready, while maintaining backward compatibility with Thunderbolt ™ 4 and USB4 systems.

Future ready, while maintaining backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 systems. Cooler and quieter: Redesigned vapor chamber with thicker channels and repositioned fan improve cooling efficiency and reduce noise by 3 dB.







TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the highly anticipated new 2025 ROG XG Mobile is coming to Canada, with shipping starting November 3, 2025, via the ASUS Store, featuring either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or 5090 Laptop GPU.

The ROG XG Mobile is a high-performance external GPU that adds extra graphics power for compatible laptops and handhelds, allowing gamers and creators to achieve desktop-level performance for even the most demanding applications, while maintaining a compact and portable form factor.

2025 ROG XG Mobile: More Than Graphics, Less to Carry

The ROG XG Mobile transcends conventional gaming accessories, featuring a next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and Thunderbolt™ 5 connectivity. This external graphics card is designed for peak performance and exceptional portability, surpassing all previous generations with its compact size. Its innovative design features a striking new outlook, bringing a fresh vibe to any gaming setup while making it an ideal companion for gamers on the move.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

Equipped with a redesigned vapor chamber, the ROG XG Mobile offers 150% more cooling surface area than standard heatpipe designs, effectively managing heat while keeping noise levels to a minimum. Additionally, the new active bridge rectifier MOSFETs make it the smallest and lightest external GPU ROG has ever produced, enhancing its portability without sacrificing performance.

Connectivity is at the forefront with an array of options, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and an SD card reader – all accessible through a single Thunderbolt 5 connection. The ROG XG Mobile also features customizable operating modes and full Aura Sync support, allowing users to personalize the RGB lighting that shines through its semi-transparent case. With the ROG XG Mobile, gamers can experience flagship performance without the bulk, redefining the possibilities of portable gaming solutions.

Compatibility and Connectivity

Designed for maximum flexibility, the ROG XG Mobile connects via Thunderbolt™ 5 and is fully backward compatible with Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB4® systems, ensuring seamless integration with a wide range of existing and upcoming devices. At launch, it supports popular ASUS and ROG laptops and handhelds including the ROG Ally X (2024), ROG Xbox Ally X (2025), ROG Flow Z13 (2025), ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 (2024/2025), Zenbook Duo (2024/2025), Zenbook S 13/14/16, Vivobook S 14/16 (2025), and ProArt PX13 (2024). For a complete list of supported devices, please see here.

ROG will continue to expand compatibility over time, adding support for additional devices through future firmware and driver updates1.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING 2

The ROG XG Mobile is now available in two different configurations, starting at C$1,999 featuring a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, and available in the ASUS Store.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU configuration starts at C$3,499, also available through the ASUS Store.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS 3

ROG XG Mobile

Model Name GC34X-002 GC34R-049 Product Name ROG XG Mobile ROG XG Mobile Color Black Black Weight 0.952 kg (2.10 lbs) 0.952 kg (2.10 lbs) Dimensions 208 x 155 x 29.6mm (8.19 x 6.10 x 1.17 inches) 208 x 155 x 29.6mm (8.19 x 6.10 x 1.17 inches) Graphics NVIDIA® RTX 5090 GPU



24GB GDDR7 VRAM NVIDIA® RTX 5070 Ti GPU



12GB GDDR7 VRAM IO Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 5 Type-C / Power Delivery 3.1 (up to 140W)

1 x 1G LAN Jack

1 x microSD Card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x DP 2.1 1 x Thunderbolt™ 5 Type-C / Power Delivery 3.1 (up to 140W)

1 x 1G LAN Jack

1 x microSD Card Reader (UHS-II)

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x DP 2.1 AC Adapter 330W AC Adapter, Output: 20V, 16.5A DC, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal 330W AC Adapter, Output: 20V, 16.5A DC, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Accessories 1 x Power cord, 1 x Thunderbolt™ 5 cable 1 x Power cord, 1 x Thunderbolt™ 5 cable MSRP C$3,499 C$1,999 Availability ASUS Store



November 3rd, 2025 ASUS Store



November 3rd, 2025





NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG XG Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/external-graphic-docks/rog-xg-mobile-2025/

ROG XG Mobile Where to Buy: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/external-graphic-docks/rog-xg-mobile-2025/wtb/

2025 ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/content/2025-rog-gaming-laptops/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 XG Mobile requires Windows 11 24H2 or later to function properly. For optimal compatibility, your computer should support Thunderbolt™ 5, Thunderbolt™ 4 or USB4® or and have an x86/x64 processor. Support may vary depending on device model and configuration. Actual performance and compatibility may vary by laptop or handheld model.

2 Product specifications, configurations, and prices are subject to change without notice. Availability may vary by retailer and region.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0d8b51b-0758-4782-97ce-fbcd6e35a1fb