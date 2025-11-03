Stop & Shop Steps Up to Fight Hunger this Holiday Season with a New Chapter for Its Signature Turkey Express Giving Program

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanksgiving is meant to be a time of comfort, connection, and full plates, but for too many families, it’s a season of tough choices. 1 in 7 people in America face hunger, including 1 in 5 children, according to Feeding America. With the prolonged government shutdown and disruptions to federal nutrition programs, the need is urgent as the holiday season approaches. This year, Stop & Shop is once again stepping up to care for the communities it serves across the Northeast, providing over half a million dollars in holiday hunger aid and enhancing its signature Turkey Express program to give individuals and families additional food options to better meet their needs.

Through its annual Turkey Express program, the grocer will donate more than 20,000 turkeys and turkey breasts - totaling more than 250,000 pounds - to food banks and community partners across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. This year, Turkey Express comes with something new: choice.

Redefining Holiday Giving for Today’s Families

For the first time, Stop & Shop is giving its non-profit partners the option to select from whole frozen turkeys, frozen turkey breasts, pre-cooked, pre-sliced turkey breasts, and Stop & Shop gift cards. The goal is simple: to meet families where they are, respecting storage constraints and housing insecurity, honoring cultural traditions, and ensuring that every family can enjoy the holiday.

“This year, we’re proud to expand upon our signature holiday giving program by offering more options to meet the diverse needs of the communities we serve. Every family deserves to celebrate Thanksgiving in a way that works for them,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We’re also grateful for the continuous support of Shady Brook Farms as their generous donations remain essential to our efforts.”

Turkey Express has been a cornerstone of Stop & Shop’s hunger-fighting efforts for decades, powered in part by its strong partnership with Shady Brook Farms.

“We are proud to once again team up with Stop & Shop to help root out hunger in local communities this holiday season,” said Jessica Pianalto, Marketing Manager for Shady Brook Farms. “Everyone deserves to gather around a table filled with love and a meal they can enjoy.”

Joining Forces with Local Partners to Nourish Our Neighbors

This year, the campaign will span dozens of events and community distributions and will feature new collaborations designed to reach even more people.

Teaming up for the first time with the New York Mets and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation for their annual ‘MetsGiving’, Stop & Shop together with the team will distribute turkeys and sides to students and families at Queensborough Community College, a proud partner of the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The event will be held for students and families who utilize the college’s Lucille A. Bova Food Pantry and will feature mascots Mr. & Mrs. Met, volunteers, and the Stop & Shop community truck, bringing plenty of holiday cheer to Queens.

Stop & Shop will also be bringing Turkey Express to Cape Cod for the first time ever, partnering with the Elder Services of Cape Cod & the Islands to provide ready-to-enjoy holiday meals for older adults. Thanks to generous donations from Boar’s Head of 300 Oven Roasted Carve & Serve Turkey Breasts and 900 prepared side dishes from Reser’s Fine Foods, seniors in need won’t have to worry about meal preparations or cooking and will just be able to enjoy the holiday itself.

Connecting Every Checkout to the Cause

With the introduction of a new register campaign, Stop & Shop is also giving customers an easy way to join in its efforts to support those in need this Thanksgiving. Running now through November 26th, shoppers can round up or donate $1, $3, or $5 at checkout, with 100% of proceeds going to regional food banks to meet increased holiday needs.

“Thanksgiving is about sharing,” Wheeler added. “Whether it’s a turkey, a side dish, or a few spare dollars or cents at checkout, together we can make sure more families experience the joy of the holiday.”

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s hunger relief efforts and how to Feed It Forward this holiday season, visit stopandshop.com/pages/feed-it-forward.

