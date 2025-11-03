Dental 3D Printing Market to Register 24% CAGR (2025-30); North America Leads, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India – November 2025 – The dental 3D printing market is valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 10.19 billion by 2030, advancing at a 24.04% CAGR through the forecast period 2025-2030, as digital dentistry continues to reshape clinical workflows and patient care. According to the latest research by Mordor Intelligence, rapid adoption of additive manufacturing technologies across dental clinics, laboratories, and academic institutes is accelerating the shift toward same-day prosthetics, high-precision restorations, and cost-efficient treatment models.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America continues to lead the global dental 3D printing market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high dental awareness, and rapid technology adoption. The United States remains a key hub for innovation, with dental service providers embracing chairside 3D printing and cloud-based design platforms. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by rising disposable incomes, greater access to digital dental tools, and the expansion of regional manufacturing capabilities.

Emerging Key Drivers

Shift Toward Chairside 3D Printing:

Clinics are increasingly adopting compact, high-speed printers that enable same-day restorations and eliminate dependency on external dental labs. This trend enhances patient convenience and boosts clinic profitability.

Integration of CAD/CAM and AI Design Tools:

The merging of CAD/CAM systems with AI-powered design platforms allows dentists to automate modeling, reduce manual intervention, and ensure precise fitting of prosthetics and aligners.

Growing Demand for Customized and Aesthetic Solutions:

Patients increasingly prefer tailor-made, natural-looking dental restorations. 3D printing supports this trend by enabling fine customization in both design and shade, enhancing treatment satisfaction.

Market Segments Overview

By Technology



Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Other Technologies

By Material Type

Plastics

Metals

Others

By Equipment



Dental 3-D Scanners

Dental 3-D Printers

Services

By Application

Prosthodontics

Implantology

Orthodontics

By End User

Dental Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dental-3d-printing-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competition Outlook

The Dental 3D Printing Market is moderately consolidated, with global and regional players investing in innovation, material science, and workflow integration. Market leaders are expanding portfolios through partnerships with dental software developers and material manufacturers to strengthen ecosystem compatibility.

Key Players in Dental 3D Printing Include:

3D Systems Corp.

Desktop Metal

Formlabs Inc.

Renishaw plc

Stratasys Ltd.

