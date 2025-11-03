Trust Stamp announces a Wallet of Wallets as a component of its new Cryptocurrency and Asset Tokenization Initiative

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI): In the wake of recent announcements that the Company has raised in excess of $10M in new capital, the Company announced a cryptocurrency and asset tokenization focused initiative including the biometrically validated, quantum-secure TSI Wallet that can serve as both a non-custodial wallet and a “Wallet of Wallets”. The wait list for the TSI Wallet will open on October 24th, 2025 at https://truststamp.ai and the wallet will be ready for end-user implementation on January 1st, 2026.

An estimated 2.3 to 3.7 million Bitcoin (currently valued at approximately $238B to $466B) are believed to be “lost” by reason of being stored in dormant wallets. In many cases the owner has simply lost the wallet credentials, in others the owner may have died leaving no means for their beneficiaries to find and access the wallet. Recovery procedures differ substantially according to the type of wallet involved. With custodial wallets, users can generally restore access through password-reset mechanisms akin to those employed by standard online services. This process typically requires verification of identity through official documents or responses to pre-established security questions, after which a new password is issued. Non-custodial wallets provide no comparable recourse; the seed phrase serves as the exclusive means of access. Consequently, if the seed phrase is lost or forgotten, recovery is virtually impossible unless the user has maintained an alternative backup in physical or digital forms, such as handwritten notes or digital files.

John Bridge, Trust Stamp’s EVP of government and law enforcement commented: “In addition to the inadvertent loss of access credentials, fraud is a significant challenge to the cryptocurrency industry and the problem will only grow with the rapid expansion of Stablecoins. In 2024, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported over $9.3 billion in cryptocurrency-related fraud, with older adults being particularly vulnerable. The TSI Wallet is designed to ensure that the legitimate owner or their designee has to approve every transaction. In parallel we will be rolling out our patented technology that embeds links to tokenized identity data within digital assets providing the means to authenticate ownership and perform meaningful KYC/AML checks.”

Trust Stamp’s TSI Wallet

Eliminates the need to memorize or store Passwords, PINs and Private Keys

Can serve as a non-custodial wallet for a single-asset or a “Wallet of Wallets”, providing the user with a single access point for all of their digital assets

Can exist in parallel on multiple devices

Is established and accessed via a proprietary Stable Key TM generated by the user’s tokenized facial biometrics with multi-level proof-of-life protocols

generated by the user’s tokenized facial biometrics with multi-level proof-of-life protocols Introduces a new approach to biometric authentication through a cryptosystem that binds live biometrics to the user’s wallet, eliminating centralised key or template storage and without storing biometric data in the wallet itself. The system creates encrypted helper data that is divided into shards with each shard stored separately. These shards contain no biometric information or private key material, rendering them useless to potential attackers

Is resistant to tampering even in the event of a data breach because the compromised information is fragmented and without the user’s live presence, the fragments cannot be re-combined therefore no useful information can be extracted. In other words, unlike legacy wallets, a compromised TSI Wallet does not amount to an account takeover

Applies a zero-knowledge-proof protocol for remote identity proofing and serving as an additional authentication factor

Provides secure protocols for wallet recovery, joint ownership, wallet inheritance or transfer, and roles-based access

Can interoperate with a FIDO Passkey

Dr. Norman Poh, Trust Stamp’s Chief Science Officer explained: “Account recovery is one of the weakest links in cloud-based custodial wallets because they are backdoors that attackers can exploit whereas non-custodial wallets have no effective backup solution today because even when there is a recovery method, the wallet credentials are typically tied to hardware that can be lost, stolen, or simply broken. Our zero-knowledge-proof solution utilizes private keys secured and derived from the user’s live biometric samples and are therefore user-centric rather than bound to a specific device, empowering users to securely yet conveniently access their wallets from any enrolled device.”

Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Stamp commented: “Trust Stamp’s identity and asset tokenization technologies are expressly designed for the digital economy. As digital assets are becoming mainstream their promulgation requires the advanced security and privacy protections that our technology affords. For several years we have invested in developing proprietary technology for the digital asset market, and for the last six months we have worked with regulators and prospective government and private sector customers to productize the technology for launch in Q1 of 2026.

During that time, Stablecoins have evolved from simple instruments for mitigating volatility into a cornerstone of modern financial infrastructure. With a market capitalization of approximately $227 billion, and quarterly transaction volumes surpassing $1 trillion, Stablecoins now play a pivotal role in facilitating global commerce. Concurrently, the central bank digital currency (CBDC) ecosystem continues to expand, with 134 countries currently engaged in active research, development, or pilot implementation initiatives.”

Genner further commenced: “Given the projected growth of the overall digital asset market and the specific velocity of the Stablecoin market we believe that the TSI Wallet, combined with Stable Key and our other digital asset and tokenization related technologies, will play a significant role in our business growth and start to meaningfully contribute to revenue by Q4 of 2026.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.