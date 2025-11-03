COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 54/2025 - November 3, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|395,500
|486.54
|192,425,655
|October 27, 2025
|5,000
|497.02
|2,485,100
|October 28, 2025
|5,000
|497.00
|2,485,000
|October 29, 2025
|5,000
|494.70
|2,473,500
|October 30, 2025
|7,000
|490.92
|3,436,440
|October 31, 2025
|7,000
|488.49
|3,419,430
|Total accumulated under the program
|424,500
|486.98
|206,725,125
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,027,542 shares, corresponding to 2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments