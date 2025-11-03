American Kennel Club and Federación Canófila Mexicana Unite for Landmark 2026 AKC-Sanctioned Shows in Mexico City

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs — and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, is pleased to announce the FCM Universal Dog Show licensed by AKC with Federación Canófila Mexicana (FCM), the official Kennel Club of Mexico, to be held on November 12-15, 2026 at the Santa Fe Expo Center in Mexico City, Mexico.

The FCM Universal Dog Show will bring together breeders, exhibitors, and dog enthusiasts from across the Americas and beyond, fostering cultural exchange and collaboration within the sport.

“The American Kennel Club is honored to recognize the Federación Canófila Mexicana as the host of the first AKC-licensed show in Mexico,” said Gina DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. “This significant milestone underscores the strong relationship between our organizations and serves as a launch pad for future collaborations that advance the well-being of dogs and the sport worldwide. We commend Dr. Payró and the FCM team for their dedication in presenting an event that celebrates the beauty, diversity, and excellence of purebred dogs.”

This event marks a historic milestone for the sport of dogs, as it will be the first time an AKC-sanctioned show has been held in Mexico. Each day of the four-day show will feature both an AKC-Licensed Show and a FCM Special Attraction show in order to accommodate every recognized breed in the world. Dogs may enter the Universal Show under their foreign registration number, but for the results to be recognized by the AKC they must become AKC registered.

“The FCM holds dog shows throughout Mexico, and our breeders proudly compete in AKC events and exhibitions around the world. Mexico is the homeland of the Xoloitzcuintle, Chihuahua, and Calupoh — breeds that represent our nation and its deep canine heritage rooted in native art and history,” said Dr. José Luis Payró, President of the Federación Canófila Mexicana. “The FCM is proud and honored that the AKC has chosen Mexico City to host, the first FCM Universal Championship Dog Show to be held outside the United States, over four exciting days. Don’t miss these shows! Mexico and the FCM welcome you all with open hearts.”

“The sharing of knowledge and experiences that will occur at this event will broaden our perspective and strengthen our fellowship,” adds Doug Ljungren, EVP of AKC Sports & Events. “The potential is there for other sports to benefit through this type of cooperation. The love of dogs knows no boundaries.”

The AKC will be offering a special $50 (US$) registration fee for all foreign registered dogs planning to attend the show that are not currently AKC registered. This special rate will be available online starting January 12, 2026. For more details about this special offer, please contact akc.mex@akc.org. Additionally, this special rate will be available at the AKC booth at the AKC National Championship in Orlando in December 2025. Owners should bring their dog’s foreign registration certificate, a 3-generation pedigree, and a picture of their dog.

Additional details, including event schedules and entry information, will be released as they become available. Information will be posted on both the FCM and the AKC websites .

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

Contact: B. Munden

Phone: 212.696.8220

Email: brandi.munden@akc.org