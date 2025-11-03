Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 3 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 9,692 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 30 to 31 October 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|30/10/2025
|692
|64.91
|64.55
|65.00
|44,918
|31/10/2025
|9,000
|62.95
|62.60
|65.00
|566,533
|TOTAL
|9,692
|63.09
|62.50
|65.00
|611,451
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 506,491 treasury shares.