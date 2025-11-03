Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Ieper, Belgium – 3 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 9,692 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 30 to 31 October 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
30/10/202569264.9164.5565.0044,918
31/10/20259,00062.9562.6065.00566,533
TOTAL9,69263.0962.5065.00611,451

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 506,491 treasury shares.



