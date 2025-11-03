Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 3 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 9,692 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 30 to 31 October 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 30/10/2025 692 64.91 64.55 65.00 44,918 31/10/2025 9,000 62.95 62.60 65.00 566,533 TOTAL 9,692 63.09 62.50 65.00 611,451

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 506,491 treasury shares.



