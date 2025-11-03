Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Monday, November 3, 2025 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN delivered a 9,000 sq.m cross-dock

fulfillment centre in Lens

After a 13-month construction period, ARGAN has announced the completion of a new 9,000 sq.m building in Vendin-le-Vieil (62), located at the heart of a major logistics hub in the Lens area. The site will host the operations of a leading international transport and logistics group under a firm 12-year lease.

Photo credits: ARGAN

A strategic location

Built on a 7-hectare area adjacent to a site owned by ARGAN and operated by CARREFOUR SUPPLY CHAIN, this new platform enjoys a prime geographic position, close to Lens and directly connected to the A21 French highway and National Route 47 towards Lille. These assets make it an ideal location for fulfillment-centre activities and urban distribution activities.

A modern, efficient, and sustainable building

The completed facility includes a 7,400 sq.m cross-dock hall equipped with 71 loading bays, allowing smooth circulation of incoming and outgoing flows. The site also features a two-story office space covering 1,200 sq.m.

In line with its commitment to reducing the energy footprint of its properties, ARGAN has installed a 150 kWp rooftop solar power plant designed to supply part of the tenant’s electricity needs through self-consumption.

A long-term commitment

The site now hosts the teams of a major transport and logistics player already well established in the region. ARGAN and its tenant have entered into a firm 12-year lease agreement, demonstrating the long-term sustainability of this development.

A facility aligned with market needs

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “With the rise of e-commerce, fulfillment centres now play a key role in the logistics chain. This new 9,000 sq.m development, ideally located in the heart of an urban area with over 250,000 inhabitants and in close proximity to the Lille metropolitan area, is perfectly aligned with current market needs.”

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 5: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at June 30, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.0 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of over €210 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

