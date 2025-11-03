Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from Oct. 27 to October 31, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 27 TO OCTOBER 31, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 27 to October 31, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/10/2025FR0010451203 37 986 29,4433XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/10/2025FR0010451203 37 759 29,2919XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/10/2025FR0010451203 35 998 29,7798XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/10/2025FR0010451203 37 992 29,9558XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/10/2025FR0010451203 38 000 29,99299XPAR
   TOTAL 187 73529,6924 

