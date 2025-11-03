Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from Oct. 27 to October 31, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 27 TO OCTOBER 31, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 27 to October 31, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/10/2025 FR0010451203 37 986 29,4433 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/10/2025 FR0010451203 37 759 29,2919 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/10/2025 FR0010451203 35 998 29,7798 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/10/2025 FR0010451203 37 992 29,9558 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/10/2025 FR0010451203 38 000 29,99299 XPAR TOTAL 187 735 29,6924

Attachment