Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement)

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed during 31 October 2025 are described below. As of 31 October, 2025, Ayvens has completed 0.9% of its share buyback programme, representing 0.04%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: 31 October 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Value in EUR Market (MIC code) Ayvens SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 31-Oct-25 FR0013258662 172,313 11.33 1,951,624 XPAR Ayvens SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 31-Oct-25 FR0013258662 98,670 11.33 1,118,309 DXE Ayvens SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 31-Oct-25 FR0013258662 13,800 11.32 156,232 TQE Ayvens SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 31-Oct-25 FR0013258662 15,555 11.34 176,441 AQE Total: 300,338 11.33 3,402,606





1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

