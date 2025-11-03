250th Anniversary United States Marine Corps American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Available on November 10

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announces the sale of the 250th Anniversary United States Marine Corps American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (product code 25MPM) starting on Monday, November 10 at noon EST. Each coin includes a special privy mark depicting the U.S. Marine Corps coat of arms in honor of its 250th anniversary. Orders are limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Struck at the Mint facility at Philadelphia, these 99.9% silver collectibles are priced at $105.00 each. This precious metal coin has been updated with enhanced security features, including a reeded edge variation.

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert or view additional American Eagle Coin products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

