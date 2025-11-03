Brittany Kaiser to Present at SALT London 2025 on DeFi, Tokenization, and Digital Asset Treasuries

London, UK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital (Nasdaq: ATON) and global data-rights activist, will speak on a high-profile panel at SALT London 2025, taking place November 5–8. The panel, titled “New Access Points: DeFi, Tokenization, and Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs),” will feature leading industry experts and be moderated by Camilla McFarland, Chief Growth Officer at The Ether Machine.









Joining Kaiser on the panel are:

Patrick Horsman , Chief Investment Officer, BNBX





, Chief Investment Officer, BNBX Michael Healy , Co-founder, Unit Network





, Co-founder, Unit Network Henry K. Elder, CEO, Satsuma Technology





The panel will explore emerging opportunities in decentralized finance, tokenized assets, and institutional access to digital ecosystems. Attendees will gain insights into how innovative digital asset strategies are reshaping capital markets, unlocking new investment pathways, and accelerating the adoption of Web3 technologies.

“The rise of DeFi, tokenization, and digital asset treasuries is transforming the financial landscape,” said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. “I look forward to discussing how these innovations can create transparent, ethical, and accessible opportunities for investors while bridging traditional finance with Web3 ecosystems like the TON network.”

About Brittany Kaiser

Brittany Kaiser is a global data-rights advocate, entrepreneur, and CEO of AlphaTON Capital. Known for her role exposing data misuse in the digital age, she now leads AlphaTON’s mission to bring transparency, accessibility, and ethical innovation to the rapidly expanding Web3 and blockchain ecosystems.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and potential strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ATON .

AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives, future operations, clinical development timelines, TON ecosystem growth, therapeutic development outcomes, regulatory approvals, financing activities, and statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "targets," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: uncertainty regarding clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON and digital assets; regulatory and legal risks associated with digital assets; risks related to Telegram's platform and the TON ecosystem; market volatility; competitive risks in both digital assets and therapeutics development; and other factors described in "Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

