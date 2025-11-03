Take 5 Oil Change Grows New Orleans Presence with New Tulane Ave. Shop

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change , a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in New Orleans, LA, at 2717 Tulane Ave. After getting its start in the New Orleans area with a handful of local shops 40 years ago, Take 5 has expanded to become a national leader with more than 1,200 locations nationwide.

In New Orleans alone, the brand has established a strong and growing presence, continuing to serve the community that inspired its start, while maintaining the fast, friendly service that has defined the brand from day one. Featuring two service bays, Take 5 Oil Change offers customers the ability to stay comfortably in their cars while receiving a high-quality oil change in just 10 minutes, with no appointment necessary.

“Expanding in the New Orleans area reflects our commitment to making car care easier and more enjoyable to drivers everywhere,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “As we continue to grow, we remain focused on consistently delivering fast and friendly service that makes Take 5 Oil Change a trusted car care provider across the country.”

The decision to open another location in New Orleans reflects Take 5 Oil Change’s strategy to grow in high-traffic, high-demand areas, and further strengthens its footprint in the region, where the brand has continued to expand. The new shop is located at the intersection of Tulane Ave. and Broad St., making it easily accessible for area residents and commuters.

“We’re excited to celebrate the opening of another New Orleans location and introduce even more drivers to the Take 5 Oil Change experience,” said Doug Zarkin, Chief Marketing Officer of Take 5 Oil Change. “Every store is an opportunity to showcase our friendly and reliable service while strengthening our connection with local communities through high-quality car maintenance.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete an oil change in approximately 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across more than 1,200 locations nationwide.

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change will offer customers $25 toward any oil change during their visit for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor , providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,200 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in just 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance—all without you ever leaving your car. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/ .

ABOUT DRIVEN BRANDS

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses, including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has approximately 4,800 locations across the United States and 13 other countries, and services tens of millions of vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.2 billion in system-wide sales.

