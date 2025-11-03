KVUE Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Kenvue to Kimberly-Clark

MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”) to Kimberly-Clark pursuant to which Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash as well as 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held at closing, for an implied sale price of $21.01 per share, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark shares as of October 31, 2025.

Kimberly-Clark shares, however, have fallen since the deal was announced, thus reducing the value of the consideration to Kenvue stockholders. Moreover, the implied sale price is below Kenvue’s 52-week high of $25.17 per share, which suggests an opportunistic purchase.

If you remain a Kenvue shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed merger, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/kenvue/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

“We are investigating whether the Kenvue Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Kenvue shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Kenvue shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

