RECORD-SETTING $2.2 MILLION BUGATTI VEYRON LEADS BROAD ARROW’S INAUGURAL LAS VEGAS AUCTION

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is delighted to release complete results from its inaugural Las Vegas Auction on October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas. The debut sale was the official auction of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, a dynamic, ever-growing event celebrating automotive excellence and history, with 2025 classes tied wonderfully to the highly desirable collector cars presented in Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas catalog. The Las Vegas strip provided a thrilling backdrop for a weekend of collector car camaraderie and appreciation across both events.

The single-day auction achieved an overall sales total of $13,716,840 with 82 percent of all lots finding new homes on the night. Broad Arrow Auctioneer Eli Rodriguez, alongside Reader and Broad Arrow VP of Marketing Ian Kelleher, commanded a well-attended sale room inside the Wynn, with more than one third of bidders participating in a Broad Arrow auction for the first time.

The auction was led by the 2010 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe, a highly original, low-mileage, and freshly serviced example of the widely sought-after model celebrating two decades since its debut in 2005. The classic two-tone Black and Blue car was hotly contested, soaring past its pre-sale estimate ($1.5M - $1.8M) to achieve a final $2,205,000, a new world record price for a standard Veyron at auction.

“We are thrilled with the strong results for our first ever Las Vegas Auction,” said Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist & VP of Private Sales for Broad Arrow, following the sale. “The exceptional cars gathered by the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas alongside our catalog offering drew some of the country’s top collectors to the city for the weekend. Market demand for original, unmodified Veyrons has accelerated over the past year, and we saw that trend continue in Las Vegas for the fresh-from-service car we consigned. Our modern offering coupled with the outrageous Veyron gathering on Saturday’s concours field made Vegas the place to be for supercar collectors and enthusiasts.”

The top-sellers list at the Las Vegas Auction was dominated by additional modern sports and supercars alongside iconic staples of the post-War era market. Several post-War classis exceeded pre-sale expectations, including a remarkably original 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster. This eminently desirable factory iron block, disc brake example cruised past its presale estimate ($1.45M - $1.6M), selling for a final $1,831,000. Similarly, the iconic 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage, a matching-numbers, well-optioned, and exceedingly rare factory left-hand-drive example, sped by its pre-sale estimate ($850k-$1.0M) to reach a final price of $1,116,000. These strong results for classic cars once again demonstrate that best-of-category examples continue to draw demand from discerning collectors.

Modern performance also struck a chord with collectors and enthusiasts at Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas sale, with top models from Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari igniting bidding competitions on the night. A 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 S, a one-of-150, low mileage example of the most potent variant of SLR Roadster, brought a final $885,000 (Estimate: $850k-$950k), while a 2017 Ferrari F12berlinetta 70th Anniversary Edition known as "The Ingrid", a one-of-one and extensively optioned example, was hard fought at a final price of $665,000 (Estimate: $375k - $425k). Additional highlights can be found in the top ten sales below.

“Our inaugural Las Vegas Auction marked the first of two highly successful auctions on two continents this weekend to close out Broad Arrow’s 2025 calendar,” adds Kenneth Ahn, President, Broad Arrow. “We are tremendously grateful to our international network of clients who have entrusted us to help them buy or sell hundreds of exceptional collector cars this year. Our results in two very different markets on the same weekend demonstrate the global reach and market expertise of our team. We look forward to bringing the Broad Arrow experience to new regions in 2026.”

Broad Arrow Auctions Las Vegas 2025 - Top 10 Sales

1. Lot 134 - 2010 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe - $2,205,000

2. Lot 128 - 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster - $1,831,000

3. Lot 126 - 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage - $1,116,000

4. Lot 137 - 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 S - $885,000

5. Lot 138 - 2017 Ferrari F12berlinetta 70th Anniversary Edition "The Ingrid" - $665,000

6. Lot 160 - 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe by MSO - $610,000

7. Lot 141 - 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider - $502,750

8. Lot 145 - 1963 Maserati 3500 GTI Vignale Spyder Prototype - $500,000

9. Lot 114 - 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC - $450,500

10. Lot 158 - 2023 Ferrari 296 GTS Assetto Fiorano - $412,000

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2025 Las Vegas Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Results from The Zürich Auction will follow. Broad Arrow will issue a 2025 recap of Auctions, Private Sales, and Capital success in December. Members of the press are also invited to stay tuned for upcoming announcements of new Broad Arrow auctions for 2026, along with the auction house’s complete 2026 calendar of events. Additional information is available at broadarrowauctions.com.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the close of the auction.

