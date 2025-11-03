“Operation: Golden Dome” – Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton Reveals A New Digital Shield?

Washington, D.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released interview, former CIA officer and national security analyst Buck Sexton exposed what he calls “Manhattan II” — a next-generation program powered by a shift into Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) and aimed to protect every inch of the United States from airborne threats.

According to Sexton, the “new digital shield” project — could be a part of an estimated $2.2 trillion Manhattan II initiative — represents a historic leap in defense technology and could redefine how America wages and prevents war in the digital age.

“One of the boldest pieces of that plan is what Trump insiders are calling ‘The Golden Dome.’”

America’s First AI-Powered Defense Shield

Sexton describes The Golden Dome as a “fully autonomous national defense network” — capable of detecting, intercepting, and neutralizing enemy threats in real time using Artificial Superintelligence.

He compares it to Israel’s Iron Dome — but infinitely faster, broader, and more intelligent.

“Think Iron Dome on steroids… Trump’s Golden Dome aims to cover and protect every single inch of it [the U.S.] from New York to Dallas to San Diego.”

The system, he explains, will rely on a web of sensors, satellites, and predictive AI capable of identifying hypersonic missile launches, nuclear warheads, or drone swarms in milliseconds — and coordinating instant, automated countermeasures.

“Trump’s goal is a defense infrastructure that can respond to attacks before humans can even react,” Sexton said.

From Concept to Command

Sexton says the Golden Dome concept emerged during high-level strategy sessions between Trump’s cabinet and defense contractors following the reversal of the Biden-era Executive Order that had stalled AI development.

“On literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

That order, Sexton says, opened the door to a flood of new AI research and defense contracting — leading directly to the development of autonomous military applications that could give the United States a decisive edge.

“Artificial Superintelligence Could Be The Key To America Building The First Fully Autonomous AI Powered Military.”

Building America’s Digital Shield

Sexton says The Golden Dome will be funded as a key pillar of the Manhattan II project, which allocates billions toward defense and infrastructure.

“We’re talking about contracts of $500 billion to build out AI infrastructure… $175 billion in AI defense shields… and a staggering $1.4 trillion earmarked for energy.”

He adds that early prototypes are already in motion, integrating advanced radar systems, adaptive energy grids, and ASI-powered decision networks.

“It’s not science fiction — it’s national survival,” Sexton said. “China is already building autonomous fleets and drone carriers. The Golden Dome is America’s answer.”

A Race Against Time

The threat from abroad, Sexton warns, is escalating at an alarming pace.

“China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”

If the U.S. doesn’t match that pace, Sexton says, it could lose its global military advantage permanently.

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

For Sexton, Operation: Golden Dome is not just about defending borders — it’s about safeguarding the nation’s technological and economic independence for decades to come.

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.” He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton draws on his national security background and intelligence network to reveal how Artificial Superintelligence and defense innovation are reshaping America’s future.