The Heart-Body Connection: How Other Organ Systems Affect Heart Health

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Heart Association, 42% of U.S. adults do not understand how the heart can be impacted by other organ systems.

Health issues in other organ systems, like the kidneys or metabolic system – which includes how the body manages weight and blood glucose – can lead to heart trouble.

The close relationship between heart health, kidney health and metabolic health is known as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic health, or CKM health, and it is the focus of an American Heart Association initiative to raise awareness of how the systems function together. When one system is affected, it can make the others worse – creating a condition called CKM syndrome.

Close to 9 in 10 U.S. adults have at least one component of CKM syndrome, according to a study in the “Journal of the American Medical Association.” Components include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol or other lipids, high blood glucose (sugar), excess weight and reduced kidney function. The interplay of these risk factors increases the risk for heart attack, stroke and heart failure more than any one of them alone.

The survey also found that while only 12% of U.S. adults have heard of CKM health or CKM syndrome, 72% said they’re interested in learning more and 79% agreed that it is important that they understand more about CKM health.

“What we want people to know is it’s really common to have heart disease, diabetes or metabolic disease and reduced kidney function at the same time,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., FAHA, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “It’s reassuring to hear that once the CKM connection was defined around three-quarters of respondents understood that it was important and wanted to learn more.”

Highlighting the two-way street of the heart-body connection, the “2 Truths and No Lie” video offers a simplified visual:

The heart pumps blood to the body. The metabolic system turns glucose (sugar) in the blood into energy. The process of metabolism dumps waste back into the blood. The kidneys filter waste from the blood and balance fluids, which helps with blood pressure. Blood pressure affects how the heart pumps blood to the body.





While providing resources to help people understand how heart, kidney and metabolic health are connected, the American Heart Association’s CKM Health Initiative is also workin g with health care te a ms across the country to improve collaboration among health care professionals who care for patients living with multiple health conditions. Better awareness and improved screening can help people take action early to prevent a heart attack, heart failure or stroke.

The initiative is made possible by founding sponsors Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim, supporting sponsors Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Bayer, and champion sponsor DaVita.

Learn more about CKM health by visiting heart. o rg/myCKMhealth .

