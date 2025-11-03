CryptoMondays: Where Decentralized Minds Meet to Build the Future

Lagos, Algarve, Portugal, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Algarve will once again take centre stage in Europe’s innovation landscape as the “Algarve Tech Hub Summit (ATHS)” returns on November 6 and 7, 2025, uniting international thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore how technology and collaboration are reshaping industries and communities.

The annual summit aims to position the Algarve not only as a world-class destination for lifestyle and tourism, but also as a growing hub for technology, sustainability, and digital entrepreneurship. Hosted in Faro, ATHS 2025 will feature keynotes, panels, and showcases across fields such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, green tech, and future finance.

One of this year’s headline speakers is Lou Kerner, founder of the CryptoMondays Collective, the world’s largest decentralized network of crypto meetups. With chapters in more than 50 cities worldwide, CryptoMondays is known for fostering open, grassroots conversations about blockchain, innovation, and the communities driving them.

Kerner will deliver a keynote titled “Building Together: 10 Bold Thoughts on Community”, where he shares ten powerful ideas on how communities drive innovation, trust, and long-term success. Drawing from his global experience in both technology and crypto ecosystems, Kerner explores what makes communities thrive and how collaborative building can unlock exponential impact in the digital age.

He will also take part in a panel discussion titled “AI Agent-to-Agent Payments: Scaling to Trillions of Daily Micropayments,” moderated by Clarissa Peereboom of the Algarve Blockchain Community (ABC). The panel will bring together Kerner and Hugo Martins, AI Product Lead at Tether, to discuss the emerging world of autonomous financial systems—where AI agents conduct seamless micropayments at massive scale. The conversation will examine the infrastructure, scalability, and trust frameworks required to support trillions of secure, low-value transactions in an AI-driven economy.



“The Algarve Tech Hub Summit is proving that innovation doesn’t have to live only in Europe’s capitals,” said Joaquim Nascimento, President of Algarve Evolution. “Events like this demonstrate that the Algarve’s ecosystem is maturing rapidly — combining global expertise with the region’s quality of life to attract the next generation of innovators.”

For more information about speakers, schedule, and registration, visit https://algarvesummit.com



About Algarve Tech Hub Summit

The Algarve Tech Hub Summit is an annual gathering that brings together leaders in technology, research, and entrepreneurship to strengthen the region’s growing innovation ecosystem. The event connects local talent with international networks, highlighting the Algarve as an emerging destination for tech-driven growth and sustainable development.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a decentralized global community that meets weekly in cities across the world to foster real connections among people passionate about blockchain, Web3, and decentralized technologies. Founded by Lou Kerner in 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into a worldwide network of local events that inspire collaboration, education, and innovation. People come to “learn, earn, and connect”

