Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 27 October to 31 October 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-10-27BUY3379.7158753 274.25XAMS
2025-10-27SELL2309.7739132 248.00XAMS
2025-10-28SELL163310.14167216 561.35XAMS
2025-10-29BUY23510.1978722 396.50XAMS
2025-10-29SELL61110.3525376 325.40XAMS
2025-10-30BUY16210.2000001 652.40XAMS
2025-10-30SELL75510.3000007 776.50XAMS
2025-10-31BUY21610.1648152 195.60XAMS
2025-10-31SELL59510.2663876 108.50XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

