Flo Health and Dr. Sameena Rahman Address Perimenopause and Its Workplace Impact with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many women start noticing changes in their 30s and 40s—such as sleep disruptions, mood swings, or brain fog—but don’t realize these could be early signs of perimenopause. Dr. Sameena Rahman, Board Certified OB-GYN and Flo Health Medical Advisor, brought these insights to women across the country through a nationwide media tour, discussing symptom management, workplace impact, and actionable health strategies.

Perimenopause and menopause mark a significant transition in a woman’s life, yet these stages are often misunderstood or overlooked. Perimenopause can begin as early as the mid-30s and is characterized by fluctuating hormone levels that may cause hot flashes, fatigue, brain fog, mood swings, and changes in sleep or menstrual cycles. While common, these symptoms can disrupt daily routines, relationships, and workplace performance—impacting both physical and emotional well-being.

According to Flo Health’s 2025 research, perimenopause-related productivity losses cost the U.S. economy an estimated $22 billion annually. For individual women ages 45–54, the annual productivity loss can reach $1,978 for mild symptoms, $7,512 for moderate, and $16,724 for severe. Millennial women—now entering or soon entering perimenopause—face both personal and workplace challenges as these symptoms can affect daily routines, relationships, and job performance.

To help women better understand and manage these changes, Flo Health launched Flo for Perimenopause, a new feature that offers personalized guidance and support for women who are in, entering, or curious about perimenopause. Features include the Peri Score Quiz, which helps users assess their symptom severity and provides personalized, evidence-based recommendations to help women take control of their health each month.

About Dr. Sameena Rahman

Dr. Sameena Rahman, MD, FACOG, IF, MSCP is a board-certified OB/GYN, Menopause Certified Practitioner, and Medical Advisor for Flo Health, specializing in gynecology, sexual health, and midlife care. An ISSWSH Fellow, she brings evidence-based, patient-centered care to every stage of a woman’s life and is recognized for expertise in sexual dysfunction, chronic pelvic pain, and menopause. Founder of the GYN & Sexual Medicine Collective, and clinical assistant professor of OBGYN at Northwestern Feinberg school of Medicine, Dr. Rahman is also a sought-after educator, speaker, and advocate for advancing women’s health.

About Flo Health

Flo Health is the leading app in the Health & Fitness category; it is the #1 OB-GYN recommended app for period and cycle tracking and is the first European femtech unicorn following an investment from General Atlantic in July 2024. The company supports 77 million monthly active users (MAUs). With over 100 medical experts, Flo is committed to supporting women at every stage of their health journey, from menstruation to conception, pregnancy, and menopause. It provides curated cycle and ovulation tracking, tailored health insights, daily bite-sized visual content, and a private community for users to share their questions and concerns. As part of its mission to build a better future for female health, Flo's Pass it on Project aims to improve health literacy by providing up to 1 billion women in need with free access to Flo Premium and has donated 20M subscriptions to date. Flo prioritizes safety and focuses on being the most trusted digital source for​ ​women’s health information. Flo Health’s Anonymous Mode feature was recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions 2023 and also named a finalist for Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Rapid Response category as part of the company's commitment to privacy. For more information, please visit https://flo.health .

