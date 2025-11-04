WatchGuard Technologies Expands Professional Services Automation Integrations and Announces New Unified Agent, Empowering MSPs with Unmatched Automation, Efficiency, and Visibility

SEATTLE, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service, today announced a major expansion of its WatchGuard Cloud PSA (Professional Services Automation), now offering deep, native support for ConnectWise Manage, Autotask PSA, and HaloPSA*. This broad integration ‒ which includes the entire portfolio of Network, Identity, Endpoint, and MDR services ‒ solidifies WatchGuard's continued commitment to empowering MSPs by embedding security management directly into the core systems they rely on to operate and grow their businesses.

With this expansion, WatchGuard creates efficiency across security operations and scales to each partner’s business model with a flexible fit. As the newest addition to its Unified Security Platform®, these advancements deliver seamless integration and eliminate the need for spreadsheets, manual reconciliation, or disconnected workflows via:

Native integrations with ConnectWise Manage, Autotask PSA, and HaloPSA*

WatchGuard Agent deployments through ConnectWise RMM

Automated workflows for asset synchronization, billing, ticketing, and contract management

Unified operations that eliminate manual processes, boost SLA compliance, and increase profitability

“Many cybersecurity platforms lack deep PSA integration, forcing MSPs to juggle alerts, tickets, and billing outside their core operational systems, creating inefficiencies, increasing risk, and impacting revenue,” said Chris Miller, vice president, Pacific Office Automation. “Directly from my ConnectWise environment, my team can now instantly view customers and product licenses, while alerts automatically generate and resolve tickets. Role-based access and multi-tenant visibility streamline account transitions and strengthen compliance. It’s a major leap in operational efficiency that empowers my technicians to focus on what matters most ‒ delivering outstanding customer service.”

Managed service providers have made it abundantly clear that managing multiple agents is no longer acceptable. WatchGuard is the first to answer the call with WatchGuard Agent, a single, modular agent for FireCloud client, endpoint security products and add-ons (including patch management and encryption), NDR collectors, and cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. Partners that qualify can join the beta now. AuthPoint MFA integration and Open MDR support will follow in early 2026, further extending the unified experience.

Managed through WatchGuard Cloud, the WatchGuard Agent accelerates onboarding, reduces maintenance overhead, and simplifies upgrades. Additionally, MSPs can now easily monitor the health of their clients’ security posture, ensuring every component is properly installed, updated, and operating as intended.

By leading the market toward a true single-agent solution, WatchGuard is enabling MSPs with one platform, one agent, and the ultimate goal of total security.

“With full integration across our Unified Security Platform®, including Firebox, FireCloud, AuthPoint, Endpoint Security, and ThreatSync, we’re delivering unified detection and response, automated workflows, integrated MDR capabilities, and actionable insights that empower our partners and customers with true 24/7 threat protection,” said Ben Oster, vice president, product management operations at WatchGuard. “Regardless of PSA choice, WatchGuard MSPs now achieve full-spectrum automation from alert to invoice.”

To learn more about WatchGuard’s new solutions and commitment to total security, visit us at booth 556 at IT Nation Connect™ Global, November 5-7 or at one of our Real Security for the Real World Roadshows.

*Native integration for HaloPSA available Q1 2026

Recognized by Industry Analysts, Trusted by IT Professionals

WatchGuard is recognized as a Champion in the 2025 Canalys Cybersecurity Matrix, underscoring its commitment to innovation and partner success.

“RMM and PSA continue to be the core of the MSP operating stack,” said Jessica Davis, principal analyst at Omdia. “As the threat landscape has evolved, cybersecurity is becoming a third component of that core stack. MSPs expanding their service portfolios need deep integrations between their security platforms and their PSA/RMM platforms to drive efficiency and profitability. These integrations need to provide simplified management, automated workflows, and a unified platform that scales with customer needs.”

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases business scale and velocity while improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect over 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions, and updates, follow WatchGuard on X.com (@WatchGuard), Facebook, or LinkedIn Company page. Stay tuned to the WatchGuard blog for all the latest company updates, channel awards, industry news, and more. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.