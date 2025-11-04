AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2025

In October 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 467,279 passengers, which is a 2.5% decrease compared to October 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 21,855 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.6% to 58,006 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for October 2025 were the following:

 October 2025October 2024Change
Passengers467,279479,232-2.5%
Finland - Sweden137,011135,1191.4%
Estonia - Finland286,552299,440-4.3%
Estonia - Sweden43,71644,673-2.1%
    
Cargo Units21,85524,346-10.2%
Finland - Sweden2,6983,267-17.4%
Estonia - Finland15,87917,515-9.3%
Estonia - Sweden3,2783,564-8.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles58,00659,530-2.6%
Finland - Sweden4,1053,9144.9%
Estonia - Finland51,85653,863-3.7%
Estonia - Sweden2,0451,75316.7%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The October Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate for 2 days in October due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170

