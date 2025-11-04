Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – fourth tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 29 October 2025. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 30 October to no later than 2 February 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 29 October 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/658157

From 30 October to 31 October 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 601.752 own shares at an average price of NOK 241.5536 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 30 October OSE 300,142 242.3591 72,742,144.99 CEUX TQEX 31 October OSE 301,610 240.7521 72,613,240.88 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 601,752 241.5536 145,355,385.87 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE CEUX TQEX Total Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 601,752 241.5536 145,355,385.87 CEUX TQEX Total 601,752 241.5536 145,355,385.87



Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 44,244,364 own shares, corresponding to 1.73% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 33,924,062 own shares, corresponding to 1.33% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

