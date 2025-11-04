AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2025

In October 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 467,279 passengers, which is a 2.5% decrease compared to October 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 21,855 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.6% to 58,006 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for October 2025 were the following:
|October 2025
|October 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|467,279
|479,232
|-2.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|137,011
|135,119
|1.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|286,552
|299,440
|-4.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|43,716
|44,673
|-2.1%
|Cargo Units
|21,855
|24,346
|-10.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,698
|3,267
|-17.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|15,879
|17,515
|-9.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,278
|3,564
|-8.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|58,006
|59,530
|-2.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|4,105
|3,914
|4.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|51,856
|53,863
|-3.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,045
|1,753
|16.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The October Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate for 2 days in October due to scheduled maintenance works.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star.
