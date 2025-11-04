AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2025

In October 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 467,279 passengers, which is a 2.5% decrease compared to October 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 21,855 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.6% to 58,006 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for October 2025 were the following:

October 2025 October 2024 Change Passengers 467,279 479,232 -2.5% Finland - Sweden 137,011 135,119 1.4% Estonia - Finland 286,552 299,440 -4.3% Estonia - Sweden 43,716 44,673 -2.1% Cargo Units 21,855 24,346 -10.2% Finland - Sweden 2,698 3,267 -17.4% Estonia - Finland 15,879 17,515 -9.3% Estonia - Sweden 3,278 3,564 -8.0% Passenger Vehicles 58,006 59,530 -2.6% Finland - Sweden 4,105 3,914 4.9% Estonia - Finland 51,856 53,863 -3.7% Estonia - Sweden 2,045 1,753 16.7%





FINLAND – SWEDEN

The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The October Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate for 2 days in October due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment