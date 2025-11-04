BROAD ARROW’S INAUGURAL ZÜRICH AUCTION ACHIEVES OVER CHF 22M WITH 87 PERCENT SELL-THROUGH RATE

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is celebrating the exciting results of its inaugural Zürich Auction on Saturday 1 November. Held in partnership with Auto Zürich, collectors from Switzerland and across the world experienced a truly exciting atmosphere at the preview and auction in the luxurious Dolder Grand hotel overlooking Lake Zürich.

The beautiful vistas around the hotel were matched by the impressive catalogue of some of the most iconic and desirable cars in today’s international collector car market. While autumn temperatures dropped outside, inside the historic hotel the sale heated up, with registered bidders from 24 countries resulting in total sales of over CHF 22 million and an impressive 87 percent of all lots sold.

“Our first Zürich Auction was a huge success,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “We brought a stunning range of cars to the magnificent Dolder Grand hotel and the results speak for themselves. It was the perfect end to our 2025 European auction calendar, following the success of our earlier Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and Zoute Concours sales.”Glo

Headlining the catalogue of over 60 collector cars was an unrepeatable 1956 Jaguar D-Type, XKD 551, one of only 87 produced that was even more desirable among the world’s top collectors by virtue of never having been raced in competitive motorsport, maintaining incredible originality. Eligible for premier historic events, including the Le Mans Classic and Mille Miglia Storica, this incomparable example sold to a bidder in the room for a price of CHF 5’181’250.

Excitement increased as bidding got underway for a striking 2024 Gloss Storm Purple Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider. Bids increased rapidly, with Broad Arrow’s charismatic auctioneer, Thomas Forrester, dropping the gavel as this pinnacle of modern hypercar innovation achieved a price of CHF 2’706’250. This sale means Broad Arrow has now sold both a Coupe and Spider version of this remarkable hypercar at auction within the last month.

Another piece of history that created equally enthusiastic bidding, was a 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Pinin Farina Coupe. First owned by the Swedish actress, Ingrid Bergman, chassis number 0265 EU sold for CHF 816’250, reflecting its status as undoubtedly one of the most famous post-war Ferrari models to leave the hallowed gates of Maranello, and one that introduced a whole new design language for the marque when it was revealed.

Iconic Ferrari models proved extremely popular at the Swiss sale, with competitive bidding for a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy before it was sold to a telephone bidder for a final price of CHF 2’312’500. More modern Ferrari models also generated tremendous excitement among collectors, led by a 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione A which sold for CHF 1’525’000. A 2004 Ferrari 575 GTC ‘Stradale’, a rare road-legal homage to the Ferrari 575 GTC race car, saw fast-paced bidding before surpassing its high estimate and selling for CHF 230’000. A 2009 Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M sold for CHF 501’250 after another intense bidding battle that led to auctioneer Forrester exclaiming “the drama of auction, you can never script it, it’s theatre, Shakespeare would have loved it.”

There was more dramatic bidding for one of the rarest models from Sant’Agata, with the auctioneer’s podium facing a flurry of bids for a 1969 Lamborghini Islero, which sold for CHF 270’250. It was one of a number of extremely desirable raging bulls presented in Zürich, including a 2010 Reventón Roadster, one of only 15 produced, that sold for CHF 1’356’250.

The passion of Swiss collectors for desirable Porsche models was most evident as bidding intensified for a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder that sold for CHF 1’418’125. Other sought-after Porsche models in the auction included a rare 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GT that sold for an above-estimate CHF 97’750, while bids also raced in for a 2010 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Clubsport that sold for CHF 195’500 and a 2008 911 GT2 Clubsport at a final price of CHF 310’000.

“Switzerland is well known for its love of cars and it was a pleasure to bring such a special event to Zürich,” says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments for Broad Arrow Switzerland. “In addition to a stunning range of classic cars, we also presented a number of modern classic cars and supercars, designed to appeal to a new generation of enthusiasts. Our sales success proves collector cars are multi-generational and Broad Arrow will continue to offer special cars that appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

Broad Arrow Zürich Auction 2025 - Top 10 Results

1956 Jaguar D-Type – CHF 5’181’250 2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider – CHF 2’706’250 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy - CHF 2’312’500 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione A - CHF 1’525’000 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder - CHF 1’418’125 2010 Reventón Roadster - CHF 1’356’250 2014 McLaren P1 - CHF 1’108’750 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa Pinin Farina Coupe - CHF 816’250 2009 Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M - CHF 501’250 1994 Jaguar XJ220 - CHF 445’000

“It was an honour to partner with Auto Zürich to present The Zürich Auction,” says Karsten Le Blanc, SVP, Head of EMEA Region and Broad Arrow Capital. “We enjoyed meeting guests of the Auto Zürich show who visited the Broad Arrow stand, many of whom enjoyed a VIP chauffeured drive to our auction at the Dolder Grand. After a successful sale we look forward to continuing our partnership into 2026 and working with clients new and old who joined us in Switzerland.”

For media enquiries relating to the Broad Arrow Zürich Auction please contact a member of the press team. Complete results from the sale are available at broadarrowauctions.com.

NOTE: All prices are listed in Swiss Francs and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of fifteen percent (15%) plus VAT of the first CHF 250,000 of the Hammer Price and 12.5% plus VAT of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds CHF 250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Note, total results figures include lots sold within hours of the live auction ending.

Photo Credit – All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.





