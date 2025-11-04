MEXC's USDf Unbound Campaign Concludes with Over 200,000 Participants and $50 Million Daily Trading Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the successful conclusion of its USDf Unbound Campaign, which ran from October 3 to November 2, 2025. The month-long initiative attracted over 200,000 participants and recorded more than $50 million in daily trading volume for FF, driving a 136% increase in FF and USDf token holders.

The campaign, launched in collaboration with Falcon Finance , offered users zero-fee trading across multiple pairs and high-yield staking opportunities with rewards of up to 200% APR. Trading activity remained robust throughout the campaign period, with FF/USDT spot pairs maintaining daily volumes between $30 million and $100 million, ranking first on CoinMarketCap among centralized exchanges on several days. FFUSDT perpetual futures averaged over $30 million in daily volume, reaching a peak of $164 million.

Recognized for its fast listing speed, extensive token selection, industry-leading liquidity, competitive low trading fees, and daily airdrop events, MEXC continues to enhance user trading experiences through innovative reward mechanisms, including frequent zero-fee campaigns. The USDf Unbound Campaign exemplifies the platform's commitment to delivering diverse participation opportunities and supporting the growth of quality projects.

