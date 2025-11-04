Red Cat to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 13th and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, announced today the date for the release of its third quarter 2025 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Date

Red Cat will release third quarter 2025 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Company management will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 13, 2025 to review its financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the Investor Relations section of the Red Cat website. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 1-844-413-3977 (USA) or 1-412-317-1803 (International). The webcast replay will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright AeroNext: Investing in Advanced Air Mobility, Urban Aviation, and Unmanned Systems Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Jeff Thompson and Chris Ericson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Northland Capital Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Red Cat’s investor relations team at RCAT@soleburystrat.com.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our intended use of proceeds from the offering, annual revenue guidance, future manufacturing capacities and future market demand. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com