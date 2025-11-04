Beam Middle East to Introduce EV ARC™ and BeamBike™ at DRIFTx in Abu Dhabi

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced today that Beam Middle East will showcase its EV ARC™ solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging system and BeamBike™ off-grid eBike charging system at DRIFTx, taking place November 10-12, 2025, at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The event, part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week and organized by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council is the region’s flagship exhibition for smart and autonomous mobility, led by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).



DRIFTx brings together global innovators, investors, and regulators to explore the future of mobility across air, land, sea, and robotics. Beam Middle East’s participation marks the first deployment of Beam Global products in the UAE. The EV ARC™ and BeamBike™ systems are ideally suited to the region’s sustainability goals, delivering renewable, rapidly deployable, and grid-independent charging infrastructure that supports EV and e-bike growth without construction, permitting, or grid connection.



“Beam Global is hitting the ground running in the Middle East with our new venture, Beam Middle East in Abu Dhabi,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “We have just delivered the first EV ARC™, BeamBike™ and ARC Mobility™ systems to the region and they will immediately be on show at one of the premier autonomous and EV events of the year. This is a great opportunity to get our unique and highly relevant technology solutions in front of an audience of decision makers and buyers from across the Middle East and the rest of the world. We could not have asked for a better-timed opportunity.”



Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley and Ivan Tlačinac, Head of Beam Europe Operations, will attend the event to engage with government leaders, mobility innovators, and investment groups focused on advancing sustainable transport technologies across the Middle East. Mr. Wheatley has been invited to speak at the event and will deliver a presentation titled, “Powering Autonomy: Building Resilient, Electrified Cities for the Age of Intelligent Mobility.”



For more information about DRIFTx, visit https://driftx.ae. For more information about Beam Global products, visit https://beamforall.com/.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com

Media Contact

Lisa Potok

+1 858-327-9123

Press@BeamForAll.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2db80626-1d12-4524-b42c-c7871d0bdc64