SEON Showcases AI-Powered Fraud Prevention and AML Innovations at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025; Company Executive to Present on Collaborative Cyber Resilience

SINGAPORE and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for fraud prevention and compliance , today announced its presence at the 10th annual Singapore FinTech Festival from 12-14 November 2025. The company will showcase its latest AI-powered innovations that help organizations stop fraud in real time, reduce risk and protect revenue.

SEON’s President of GTM, Matt DeLauro, will participate in the panel "Collaborating for Cyber Resilience: How Financial Institutions Can Manage AI Risks,” sharing insights on how banks and fintechs can respond to AI-driven fraud with faster collaboration, transparent risk strategies and the power of first-party data.

SEON’s participation at the Singapore FinTech Festival ( Booth 4E19 ) underscores its continued investment in Asia-Pacific, a key focus area following its $80 million Series C funding round. With offices in Singapore and Jakarta, SEON is expanding its footprint to better serve the region’s rapidly growing fintech ecosystem. As digital economies scale amid increasingly complex regulatory environments, SEON is well positioned to help businesses stay compliant, move fast and fight financial crime more effectively.

To arrange a meeting with SEON experts at the event, visit: https://learn.seon.io/singapore-fintech-festival-2025 .

About SEON

SEON is the command center for fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .