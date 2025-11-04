Signal Generator Market Size to Hit USD 2.94 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Generator Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Signal Generator Market Size was valued at USD 1.59 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.90% to reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2032.”

Increased Impact of 5G is Propelling the Demand for Signal Generators Globally

The communication sector has undergone significant transformation with the introduction of 5G networks, and the need for advanced test and design tools is rising. Signal generators are crucial for testing and confirming the functionality of 5G components, such as transceivers and antennas. With over 60% of base stations set up in China by 2023, nations, such as the U.S. and China have seized the lead in the rollout of 5G. According to research, 5G rollouts have resulted in a 25% yearly increase in demand for RF testing equipment, such as signal generators. As companies shift to 5G-enabled IoT ecosystems, autonomous systems, and smart cities, this trend will only increase.

Signal Generator Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.59 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.90% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (RF Signal Generator, Microwave Signal Generator, Arbitrary Waveform Generator, Vector Signal Generator, Other Product Types),

• By Technology (Global Systems for Mobile Phones (GSM), Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Other Technologies),

• By Application (Designing, Testing, Manufacturing, Troubleshooting, Repairing, Others),

• By End User (Communications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics Manufacturing, Chemical Industry, Healthcare, Other)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

The Designing segment dominated in 2024 with an enviable 48% share in the market as this function is critical in producing some advanced electronic circuits and their accompanying parts. The Testing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.73% over the forecast period 2025-2032 due to the increasing demand for reliable and high-performance devices across industries.

By End-User

The Communications segment led the market in 2024 with 42% of the market share, underlining the sector's dependence on signal generators to develop and test advanced telecommunication systems. The Communications segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.12% in the forecast period 2025-2032, mainly due to rapid advancement in 5G technology, IoT adoption, and increasing demand for efficient spectrum utilization.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market in 2024 with 46% market share, mainly due to high investments in aerospace, defense, and telecommunication sectors. The USA leads the region due to its focus on cutting-edge technologies and R&D initiatives.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period (2025–2032), driven by fast industrialization and advancement in communication infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Recent News:

May 2024: Syntony GNSS has collaborated with Keysight Technologies , manufacturer of RF testing solutions. The company will advance GNSS testing and simulation capabilities for Syntony through partnership with Keysight's VXG advanced signal generator. With the ability to generate thousands of simultaneous signals across all GNSS constellations and bands, it is a feature that includes time and phase synchronization for high-fidelity accuracy in simulation scenarios.

