Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (SOLM)

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the launch of the Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF (SOLM). SOLM is the latest crypto-linked product addition to Amplify’s growing YieldSmart™ ETFs suite—a family of advanced covered call options-based ETFs focused on balancing income and capital appreciation.

SOLM targets 36% annual option premium income, captures 5-10% weekly Solana capital appreciation potential on the covered portion of the portfolio, and preserves unlimited upside on the rest of the portfolio. SOLM provides this advantageous weekly upside by writing weekly out-of-the-money call options on a portion of the portfolio’s Solana price exposure. SOLM’s YieldSmartTM options strategy is designed to offer capital appreciation potential and 3% monthly income.

By using short-dated weekly options, this strategy provides four times more opportunities to reset strike prices and collect income compared to monthly options, enabling potential for compounded income and greater total return. SOLM seeks Solana growth exposure and consistent income through an active risk-managed strategy.

“Amplify is excited to join the Solana ecosystem with a first-of-its-kind SOL target option income and capital appreciation ETF,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “With SOLM, we’re leading the charge in delivering an innovative income solution that exceeds Solana staking income while maintaining more than 5-10% weekly SOL capital appreciation potential. We believe both traditional income investors and existing Solana investors should carefully consider SOLM and its balanced investment approach to the growth of Solana.”

Sol (SOL) is the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain—a high-performance platform differentiated from other public blockchains by its speed, scalability, and ultra-low transaction costs. Its unique architecture enables thousands of transactions per second at minimal fees. Furthermore, Solana generates more revenue than any other blockchain.

SOL powers a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications, from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and mobile apps to stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, making it both a utility token and a tradable asset. SOL demand is surging as Solana network adoption accelerates and major global institutions partner with Solana to bridge traditional finance with digital assets, reinforcing Solana’s position as a leading platform for decentralized finance.

Feature SOLM – Amplify Solana 3% Monthly Option Income ETF Target Annual Option Premium 36%

Strategy Deliver Solana growth exposure and a high level of monthly income via weekly covered calls Covered Call Portion of Portfolio

Typically 30–60% of the portfolio Strategy: Weekly covered calls written 5–10% out-of-the-money

Upside Participation: Retains 5–10% weekly capital appreciation potential

Income Generation: Targets 3% monthly income, 36% annually Long Only Portion of Portfolio Typically 40–70% of the portfolio



Upside Participation: Unlimited upside potential, tied to the price of Solana Distribution Frequency Monthly Option Cycle Weekly options provide 4x more frequent premium collection than monthly options, enabling compounded income Income & Growth Profile Balances attractive target income with capital appreciation Expense Ratio 0.75%

Seeking Steady SOL price growth potential with high income in a risk-managed framework

The Fund does not invest directly in SOL. There is no guarantee distributions will be made. The annualized option premium may be significantly higher or lower than the stated range.

The Fund is actively managed. Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Kelly Strategic Management, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $16 billion in assets under management (as of 10/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified. The Fund is actively managed and its performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund.

The Fund is exposed to significant risks through investments in SOL via Solana exchange traded products, Futures, and Options. SOL is a highly speculative asset with a volatile market subject to rapid shifts, regulatory uncertainty, and adoption challenges. Issues such as slow transaction speeds, variable fees, and price swings amplify these risks.

Digital asset regulation remains unsettled, and trading of Solana ETP shares on U.S. exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or exchange discretion. Option prices are volatile and influenced by the underlying asset, interest and currency rates, and expected volatility –all shaped by political and economic policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid than standardized options, making timely exits difficult.

Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor’s cost basis and could result in higher future taxes upon sale –even if shares are sold at a loss.

