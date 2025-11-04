Abcourt Announces Arrangements for Upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Event of Canada Post Service Disruption

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") wishes to update its shareholders regarding the Corporation’s upcoming annual meeting, which is to be held at Lavery de Billy’s offices at 1 Place Ville-Marie, 40th Floor, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 4M4 on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Montreal time) (the "Meeting"). The Corporation confirms the availability of its Meeting Materials (as defined below) and wishes to advise its shareholders, due to the ongoing Canada Post service disruption, alternative options are available to access materials and vote their shares in connection with the Meeting.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

to receive the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended June 30, 2025, together with the report of the independent auditors thereon; to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; and to appoint the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

Electronic copies of the Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and related proxy materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") have been filed and are available under Abcourt’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted under the heading "Investors" on the Corporation’s website at https://www.abcourt.ca. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly via SEDAR+ and the Corporation’s website, or to contact the Corporation by email at phamelin@abcourt.com or by phone at (819) 768-2857 to obtain copies. The Corporation is mailing the Meeting Materials; however, in the event of disruption or strike of the Canada Post services, there is no assurance that mailed Meeting Materials will arrive before the Meeting.

Shareholders are not required to attend the Meeting in person to vote. In accordance with the Orders (as defined below), Abcourt is waiving the proxy cut-off time specified in the Meeting Materials and will accept proxies submitted to and received by the Corporation’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, no later than December 8, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (Montreal time).

Registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Corporation, and not through a brokerage account or depository company. Registered shareholders may vote in advance online at www.voteproxyonline.com or by facsimile at (416) 595-9593, as indicated on their form of proxy.

Registered shareholders requiring a voting control number may obtain it by contacting TSX Trust Company at phone number 1-866-600-5869 (no fees in Canada and United States) or at 1-416-342-1091(international). Beneficial or non-registered shareholders should contact their broker or intermediary to obtain their voting control number and submit their instructions under the applicable procedures.

Copies of the Corporation’s audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the financial year ended June 30, 2025 have been filed and are available under Abcourt’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Physical copies of the financial statements & MD&A will be made available to shareholders upon request by email (info@abcourt.com). Once mail service resumes, the Corporation will mail requested copies in the ordinary course.

The Corporation confirms that it has fulfilled all conditions to rely on, and will be relying on, the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 - Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal suspension and the corresponding Autorité des marches financiers du Québec adoption thereof (collectively, the "Orders"), to be exempt from the requirement to mail proxy-related materials for the Meeting. The Orders provide temporary relief from mailing requirements during a postal suspension for meetings that address only “annual matters” and are not contested. Abcourt confirms that each item on its Meeting agenda is an “annual matter” for purposes of the Orders. The Corporation has satisfied and continues to meet all other conditions required by the Orders, including timely filing, public posting, alternative delivery options, and waiver of the proxy cut-off.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development gold company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

