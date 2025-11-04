Tilray Medical Sets the Standard for Compassionate Pricing, Broadening Access to Medical Cannabis for Patients, Seniors, First Responders, and Veterans Through Expanded Pricing Programs Across Canada

LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, today announced significant updates to its Tilray Medical pricing programs in Canada, reinforcing its commitment to affordability, inclusivity, and patient support. These changes are designed to make medical cannabis more accessible for patients nationwide while recognizing the unique needs of seniors, first responders, pediatric patients, and those facing financial challenges.

As part of these updates, Tilray Medical’s Compassionate Pricing program now features an increased annual income eligibility threshold of $65,000 CAD, up from $32,500 CAD, ensuring more patients qualify for support. To apply, patients must submit their Notice of Assessment for the most recent taxation year to info@tilraymedical.com. Patients enrolled in this program will continue to benefit from promotional campaigns and additional savings opportunities.

Tilray Medical has also strengthened its ‘Seniors Pricing’ program to better support elderly patients. The ‘First Responders Appreciation’ program, ‘Frontline Workers Appreciation’ program, and ‘Pediatric Pricing’ program continue to provide dedicated support for those who serve our communities and families managing pediatric care.

Additionally, Tilray Medical continues to provide specialized support through its ‘Warrior Wellness’ program for Veterans and its ‘First Responders Appreciation’ program, ensuring personalized care and streamlined access to medical cannabis.

“At Tilray Medical, our unwavering mission is to place patients at the heart of everything we do,” said Blair MacNeil, President of Tilray Canada. “With our expanded eligibility criteria and enhanced discounts across all pricing programs, we are leading the industry by setting a new standard for compassionate access. These improvements not only remove financial barriers but also reinforce our commitment to health equity, empowering more Canadians, including seniors, veterans, and families, to access the medical cannabis they need with dignity and affordability. As we continue to innovate and advocate for patient-centered care, Tilray Medical proudly sets the pace for responsible leadership in the medical cannabis sector.”

Patients can learn more about Tilray Medical’s pricing programs and how to apply by visiting www.tilraymedical.ca or contacting the Tilray Medical patient care team for assistance.1

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Tilray Craft, Broken Coast, and Redecan. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.

For further information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

1 Programs are subject to change or discontinuation without notice. Eligibility and benefits may vary.