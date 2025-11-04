Edible Garden Begins Shipping The Fresh Market

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the commencement of shipments of its USDA Organic herbs product line to The Fresh Market. This new retail initiative reinforces Edible Garden’s commitment to expanding access to sustainably grown herbs across the country.

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market is a specialty grocery retailer renowned for its curated selection of premium-quality fresh food, exceptional customer service, and inviting in-store experience. Since 1982, the company has elevated everyday meals by providing convenient culinary solutions, distinctive ingredients, and flavorful choices for every occasion. From fresh produce and top-tier meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic products, The Fresh Market caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences. With 164 stores across 22 states, it continues to inspire customers to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. Recognized by USA Today as one of “America’s Best Supermarkets,” The Fresh Market remains a go-to destination for health-conscious and culinary-focused shoppers.

“We are proud to introduce Edible Garden’s USDA Organic herbs to The Fresh Market, a retailer that shares our commitment to quality, freshness, and sustainable sourcing,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This reflects more than just expanded distribution—it represents a shared philosophy around delivering meaningful value to today’s health-conscious consumer. As we continue to scale our operations and deepen our retail footprint, collaborations like this allow us to bring responsibly grown, organic products to more communities and consumers, while upholding the integrity and transparency that our brand stands for. It also demonstrates the growing relevance of our Zero-Waste Inspired® platform, which prioritizes efficient logistics, reduced food miles, and thoughtful packaging solutions designed to minimize environmental impact. Together with The Fresh Market, we are helping redefine how fresh, flavorful, and sustainable herbs can reach kitchen tables across the country.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

