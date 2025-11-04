DNA Test Kit Market to Reach USD 6.26 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Personalized Medicine and Genetic Awareness – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Test Kit Market Size and Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global DNA Test Kit Market was valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.56% during 2025-2032 to reach USD 6.26 billion by 2032. The US led the market with USD 0.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2032, driven by strong consumer demand for genetic information, widespread acceptance of direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing, and the growing role of personalized medicine in preventive health.

The demand for DNA test kits continues to grow as individuals are keen to understand their ancestry, disease risk, and genetic predisposition. Favorable FDA approval of DTC genetic tests, expansion of telehealth genomics platforms, and increasing public awareness about genetic diseases are fueling the market growth worldwide. Increasing investment in genomic research and development and integration of AI in data interpretation are expected to further fuel the market expansion.





DNA Test Kit Market Overview

DNA test kits enable individuals to obtain personal genetic information for health, ancestry, and trait analysis through simple home sample collection methods, such as saliva or cheek swabs. Advances in sequencing technology, cost reductions in genetic testing, and institutional support from the CDC and WHO have transformed the field from a niche consumer product to a mainstream health and lifestyle tool.

The US market is benefiting from regulatory support and broad consumer acceptance. The FDA has approved more than 40 DTC genetic tests, demonstrating their clinical utility and safety. Additionally, the WHO’s adoption of DNA testing as a primary method for cervical cancer screening underscores institutional trust in genetic science. As DNA testing becomes more affordable and accessible, the industry is shifting to a consumer-enabled model that encourages proactive health management.

Major Players in the DNA Test Kit Market Include

Illumina Inc.

Ancestry LLC

23andMe Inc.

Helix OpCo LLC

MyHeritage Ltd.

Veritas Genetics

Gene by Gene Ltd.

Living DNA Ltd.

Mapmygenome India Ltd.

Devyser AB

Fitness Genes Ltd.

Pathway Genomics

Genesis Healthcare Co.

EasyDNA and other key participants.

DNA Test Kit Market Segment Insights

By Application

Ancestry testing was the dominant segment in the global DNA testing kit market, with the market share equivalent to 32.5% in 2024 due to mass consumer interest in genealogy, aggressive advertising, and growing international databases, which helped make it the big kahuna. The disease risk assessment segment had the highest CAGR in 2024, owing to the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and awareness of genetic predisposition.

By Sample Type

Saliva test sample type was the leading segment in the global DNA test kit market in 2024, contributing 25.0% market share. Key to its supremacy was its non-invasive and easy-to-collect nature, the perfect fit for at-home testing kits. Hair was the fastest-growing sample type in 2024, as hair is being used more for forensic and paternity investigations.

By End-User

Diagnostics and forensics laboratories were the largest shareholding segment in the worldwide market for DNA test kits in 2024, and they own a share of 35.2% due to an increase in demand for higher-fidelity genetic testing in clinical diagnoses and criminal cases. Growth was fastest among academic and research institutions in 2024 due to the growing R&D expenditure in genome science and bioinformatics, especially in collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Regional Analysis:

North America held a significant market share of the 2024 global DNA test kit market due to a well-established healthcare system, better consumer awareness, and wider acceptance of personalized medicines.

The second fastest growing region in 2024 was Europe, which was driven by government-led genomics projects and a rise in public health genomics investment.

Recent Developments in the DNA Test Kit Market:

In May 2025 , the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the use of defective DNA test kits, which allegedly led to inaccuracies in forensic case outcomes.

, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the use of defective DNA test kits, which allegedly led to inaccuracies in forensic case outcomes. In April 2025, the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) raised its DNA testing service fees by 35% due to increased demand and operational costs, impacting both legal and medical testing services.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SALES & REGIONAL PENETRATION METRICS – helps you track the number of DNA test kits sold across major regions from 2021–2024, identifying market saturation levels and emerging high-growth geographies.

– helps you track the number of DNA test kits sold across major regions from 2021–2024, identifying market saturation levels and emerging high-growth geographies. ADOPTION RATE & COUNTRY-LEVEL INSIGHTS – helps you assess varying adoption rates of DNA testing across countries and regions in 2024, highlighting cultural acceptance, affordability, and awareness trends.

– helps you assess varying adoption rates of DNA testing across countries and regions in 2024, highlighting cultural acceptance, affordability, and awareness trends. CONSUMER DEMOGRAPHICS ANALYSIS – helps you understand key consumer segments by age, gender, and income group, revealing the dominant user base driving demand for personal genomics services.

– helps you understand key consumer segments by age, gender, and income group, revealing the dominant user base driving demand for personal genomics services. APPLICATION-SPECIFIC USAGE SHARE – helps you evaluate the purpose of testing—such as ancestry, health risk assessment, and paternity—providing clarity on evolving consumer motivations.

– helps you evaluate the purpose of testing—such as ancestry, health risk assessment, and paternity—providing clarity on evolving consumer motivations. PRICING & HEALTHCARE SPENDING INDICATORS – helps you compare regional average prices of DNA test kits and healthcare expenditure linked to genetic testing, aiding in pricing strategy and affordability assessment.

– helps you compare regional average prices of DNA test kits and healthcare expenditure linked to genetic testing, aiding in pricing strategy and affordability assessment. REGULATORY & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you understand evolving government policies, data privacy norms, and reimbursement frameworks influencing market accessibility and consumer trust.

DNA Test Kit Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.84 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.26 billion CAGR CAGR of 16.56% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Sample Type (Saliva, Blood, Tissue, Teeth and Bone, Hair, and Others)



By Application (Ancestry Testing, Diet & Nutrition, Disease Risk Assessment, and Others)



By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics & Forensics Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

