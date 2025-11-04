Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces ZEUSx DEX Relaunch Surpassing $1 Billion in First 12 Hours, Major TVL Milestone, Multi-Chain Staking, and Share Reduction

ROBESONIA, Pa., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a Web3 infrastructure and blockchain technology company, today announced that it has successfully relaunched its decentralized exchange, ZEUSx DEX, achieving record-breaking results in its first 12 hours of operation.





Following the relaunch, ZEUSx DEX recorded over $1 billion in swap volume, driving the Total Value Locked (TVL) across the ZEUS Chain ecosystem from $10.80 billion to $11 billion, marking a major milestone for the company’s decentralized finance network.

“This launch exceeded every expectation,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. “The ZEUSx DEX relaunch validates our ecosystem’s strength and user trust. We’re seeing rapid adoption across traders, developers, and liquidity providers who recognize ZEUS Chain’s scalability, interoperability, and performance.”

RPC Upgrade and Multi-Chain Staking Integration

In conjunction with the DEX relaunch, Blaqclouds confirmed that its engineering team is finalizing a core RPC infrastructure upgrade to enhance transaction throughput and node performance across the ZEUS network. Upon completion of this upgrade, Blaqclouds will introduce multi-chain staking to the public — enabling users to stake tokens across ZEUS, Olympus, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, and APE Chain directly through the ZEUSx DEX interface.

This upgrade is expected to significantly enhance staking efficiency, liquidity flow, and yield distribution throughout the Blaqclouds Web3 ecosystem.

ZEUS Chain Integration with DeployLaunchpad.com

The company also announced the successful integration of the ZEUS Chain into DeployLaunchpad.com, its no-code blockchain deployment platform. With this integration, projects can now launch tokens, staking pools, liquidity pairs, and NFT utilities directly on ZEUS Chain in a matter of minutes — with automated smart contract deployment, governance templates, and Apollo Wallet integration.

This update expands DeployLaunchpad’s multi-chain capabilities, which already include Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, Base, APE Chain, and Olympus, empowering developers and entrepreneurs to deploy and scale blockchain applications seamlessly.

“DeployLaunchpad represents the next evolution of decentralized innovation,” Hill added. “By integrating ZEUS Chain, we’re giving builders the most advanced and cost-effective framework to bring their ideas to life on-chain.”

Corporate Governance and Share Reduction

On November 3, 2025, Blaqclouds management instructed its transfer agent to cancel the share reserves authorized by previous management, resulting in the return of 84,000,000 shares to treasury. This action was confirmed by its transfer agent and represents a significant reduction in the company’s outstanding shares and reinforces management’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, corporate transparency, and long-term sustainability.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io For official Blaqclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/blaqclouds-inc/discussion

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Blaqclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31bc78d7-66a0-4e5f-a1b0-a63b69de242c