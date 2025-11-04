Fatburger Spotlights World Vegan Month with Free Impossible Burgers

All-American Burger Chain Gets Saucy with Impossible Foods with Buy-One-Get-One-Free Impossible Burgers, In-Store Activations, and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger, the iconic burger concept owned by FAT Brands Inc., is teaming up with Impossible Foods to celebrate World Vegan Month across its locations nationwide with an exclusive Buy-One-Get-One FREE Impossible® Burger promotion running all month long. To redeem, customers can order online through fatburger.com using promo code BOGOIF.

To add more sizzle and sauce to the festivities, the brands are also launching the White Tee Challenge, the ultimate event for messy food lovers and plant-based fanatics alike. Taking place at select locations this month, the flavor-packed activation invites fans to grab a free Impossible Burger, layer on their favorite sauces, and see if they can keep their white t-shirt spotless – or just lean into the mess!

Guests who register online to partake in the challenge will receive a free Impossible Burger and an exclusive White Tee at participating Fatburger locations. Fans can then sauce their burger to their liking, choosing from a variety of limited-time, flavor-packed sauces developed exclusively for the challenge – from Pickleback Buffalo and Chipotle Ranch to Honey Sriracha and Avocado Ranchero. Whether their white t-shirts end up saucy or clean, Fatburger and Impossible Foods invite participating fans to capture their creativity on social media by tagging @Impossible on Instagram. Either way, every participant walks away a winner! Additional details on participating stores and event dates are as follows:

Ladera Heights Fatburger: November 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6715 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90056

Arlington, TX, Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express: November 6th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 1807 North Collins Street, Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76011

“Partnering with Impossible Foods for this interactive campaign gives our guests the chance to experience just how craveable the Impossible Burger really is, all while having some fun,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing at Fatburger. “And, with our month-long BOGO deal, everyone can get a taste of the action, no white tee required!”

Choosing Impossible Foods always feels like a win with delicious flavor and impressive nutritional value. Each juicy, crave worthy Impossible Burger patty packs 19 grams of high-quality protein with 0 milligrams cholesterol and 0 grams trans fat.1

“Fatburger championed the Impossible Burger from the start and has continued to be a great partner over the years,” said Anna Cushing, Director of Customer Marketing at Impossible Foods. “They’ve consistently delivered creative, craveable experiences that demonstrate how indulgent and delicious our food is, and the White Tee Challenge takes it to the next level. We can’t wait for folks to dig in and have some fun!”

For more information on Fatburger, visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com.

1 See impossiblefoods.com/nutrition-disclaimers for more information

