mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market to Reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2032, Driven by Therapeutic Innovation – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global mRNA synthesis raw material market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The US led the segment with USD 0.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 0.81 billion by 2032, driven by investments in mRNA vaccine and therapeutics, technological advancements, and ease of regulatory processes.

The surge in demand for mRNA-based vaccines and treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders has driven the global need for high-purity raw materials, including IVT enzymes, capping reagents, nucleoside triphosphates, and modified nucleotides. The success of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines has led to significant investments by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, creating long-term growth opportunities.





mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Overview

The mRNA synthesis raw material market is the basis of modern mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines. Large-scale developer companies, such as Moderna, BioNTech, and CureVac, are investing heavily in the research and development of raw materials as well as manufacturing facilities. Government funding, public-private partnerships, and easy regulatory approvals are strengthening the mRNA manufacturing infrastructure, which is driving market growth. Efforts by regulatory agencies are helping in faster approvals and standardization of the industry.

Major Players in the mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Include:

mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Segment Insights

By Type

In 2024, the nucleotides segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global mRNA synthesis raw materials market at 36.9% of total revenue as nucleotides, such as ATP, GTP, CTP, and UTP, are essential to the in vitro transcription (IVT) process, which is the cornerstone of mRNA synthesis. The capping agents segment is predicted to expand at the highest growth rate due to heightened emphasis on improving mRNA stability and translational efficiency.

By Application

The vaccine production segment retained the maximum revenue share of 82.3% in 2024, owing to global immunization drives and pandemic preparedness efforts. The therapeutics production segment is growing at the maximum rate owing to a growing pipeline of mRNA-based therapeutics for cancer, cystic fibrosis, and genetic disease treatment.

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominated the end-use segment with a 48.5% market revenue contribution in 2024. The growth is driven by their in-house large-scale production facility and investments by market leaders, such as Sanofi, BioNTech, and Moderna, in the development of the mRNA platform. The market for Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) is growing at the fastest rate as biotech startups and mid-sized businesses are outsourcing mRNA development on a large scale in order to use the expertise and infrastructure of CROs.

Regional Analysis:

North America was the biggest mRNA synthesis raw materials market in 2024, led by its established biotechnology infrastructure, high R&D spending, and presence of industry heavyweights, such as Moderna and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market, fueled by rising vaccine manufacturing capacity, expanding clinical trials, and encouraging government patronage for biotech localization.

Recent Developments in the mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market

In January 2025 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new GMP-compliant IVT kit featuring ultra-pure nucleotide sets and RNase-free reagents designed to reduce purification time in mRNA manufacturing, enhancing scalability.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new GMP-compliant IVT kit featuring ultra-pure nucleotide sets and RNase-free reagents designed to reduce purification time in mRNA manufacturing, enhancing scalability. In April 2025, BioNTech announced a USD 1.07 billion expansion of its Marburg facility to include an in-house raw material production unit focused on high-volume synthesis of capping reagents and modified nucleotides, aiming to reduce reliance on third-party suppliers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

R&D INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you analyze global spending patterns in 2024, highlighting how increased investment in mRNA research, vaccine development, and next-generation therapeutics is driving demand for high-purity synthesis materials.

– helps you analyze global spending patterns in 2024, highlighting how increased investment in mRNA research, vaccine development, and next-generation therapeutics is driving demand for high-purity synthesis materials. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY BY REGION – helps you understand regional disparities in mRNA platform production, identifying key hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific leading in large-scale mRNA synthesis and raw material utilization.

– helps you understand regional disparities in mRNA platform production, identifying key hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific leading in large-scale mRNA synthesis and raw material utilization. SPENDING BY FUNDING SOURCE – helps you evaluate how government bodies, biopharmaceutical companies, and CDMOs are allocating budgets toward sourcing nucleotides, enzymes, and lipids critical for mRNA production.

– helps you evaluate how government bodies, biopharmaceutical companies, and CDMOs are allocating budgets toward sourcing nucleotides, enzymes, and lipids critical for mRNA production. PRICING TRENDS OF RAW MATERIALS – helps you track cost fluctuations of essential inputs such as capping reagents, modified nucleotides, and lipid nanoparticles between 2021 and 2024, offering insights into supply-demand dynamics.

– helps you track cost fluctuations of essential inputs such as capping reagents, modified nucleotides, and lipid nanoparticles between 2021 and 2024, offering insights into supply-demand dynamics. SUPPLY CHAIN & PROCUREMENT STRATEGIES – helps you identify sourcing challenges, vendor consolidation patterns, and long-term contract trends that influence the stability and scalability of the mRNA supply ecosystem.

mRNA Synthesis Raw Materials Market Report Scope

