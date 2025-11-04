Presidio Expands in the Mid-Atlantic with Acquisition of Achieve One

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Achieve One, a systems integrator and cloud solutions provider based in Virginia. The acquisition strengthens Presidio’s scale and technical capabilities across the Virginia and Washington, D.C. region, advancing its strategy of building regional density near high-value enterprise and public sector accounts.

Achieve One has built a strong reputation for modernizing IT infrastructure and accelerating digital transformation for clients across the public sector, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare markets. The company focuses on helping organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and accelerate business transformation through cloud, data center, and digital solutions. The Achieve One team holds advanced certifications with top technology partners including Dell Technologies, Pure Storage, VMware, and Microsoft, reflecting deep alignment with Presidio’s core partner ecosystem.

“The addition of Achieve One reflects Presidio’s disciplined approach to growth through culturally aligned acquisitions,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio. “Their technical excellence, strong partner ecosystem, and customer-first culture strengthen our Mid-Atlantic presence and deepen our Modern Platform and Cloud capabilities.”

Together, the combined teams will offer clients an expanded portfolio of services that encompass strategy, acquisition, and implementation of cloud and digital platforms. The collaborative integration is already underway to ensure a seamless experience for employees, customers and partners as the teams align to accelerate regional growth.

“We are thrilled to join Presidio,” said Mike Thomas, CEO of Achieve One. “Together we’ll bring even greater scale, innovation, and resources to our clients, while maintaining the high-touch, consultative approach that has defined Achieve One since its founding. Our team is excited about the growth opportunities this creates for our employees and customers.”

