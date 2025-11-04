Yamaha Announces Thrilling New YZF-R7, All-New Adventure-Ready WR125R Dual Sport

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA , is proud to announce the release its 2026 street motorcycle lineup highlighted by an extensively updated new YZF-R7 Supersport model and the introduction of the all-new WR125R Dual Sport model. Starting with the new YZF-R7, the bike that redefined the Supersport class with a focus on performance, accessibility and fun is raising the bar again with a sharper handling chassis, advanced electronics package and sleek new-generation R-Series styling. Next, Yamaha’s all-new entry-level WR125R makes the thrill of dual sport riding accessible to riders of all skill levels with versatile all-terrain capability in a simple, low-cost package.

Additionally, Yamaha is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the 1955 founding of the Yamaha Motor Company by offering four special edition R-Series models adorned in iconic white and red speed block livery inspired by the legendary 1999 Yamaha YZF-R7 Superbike: the 2026 YZF-R1 70th Anniversary Edition, YZF-R9 70th Anniversary Edition, YZF-R7 70th Anniversary Edition and YZF-R3 70th Anniversary Edition.

New 2026 Yamaha YZF-R7

Yamaha’s game changing YZF-R7 leaps forward for 2026 with an extensive list of new and updated features focused on enhancing performance, comfort and control. The new R7 receives a compact, aerodynamic new look that underlines its refined Supersport capabilities, while still retaining its instantly recognizable R-Series DNA.

2026 YZF-R7: Ultra-Sleek New-Generation Styling

Sharp new aerodynamic styling fuses beauty and functionality with a compact front fairing design, slim, contoured side fairings, new aerodynamic winglets and LED turn signals now integrated into the rearview mirrors. Minimalist LED headlight and position lights combine with the R7's signature M-shaped duct and tail wing to reflect unmistakable Yamaha R-Series DNA from every angle.

2026 YZF-R7: Tuned Induction

Contributing to the visceral connection between rider and machine, the new YZF-R7 adopts the same intake duct shape and asymmetrical funnel lengths as the current MT-07, harnessing the bike's induction roar for an enhanced feeling of acceleration from its renowned CP2 cross-plane engine.

2026 YZF-R7: New Five-Inch TFT & Enhanced Connectivity

A stunning new full-color five-inch TFT instrument display features four selectable display backgrounds, along with a track-specific display background. Smartphone connectivity enabled through Yamaha's free Y-Connect app allows riders to receive message notifications, calls and listen to music (through use of an aftermarket Bluetooth® headset, not provided). Additionally, full turn-by-turn navigation is now available through the free Garmin® StreetCross app.

2026 YZF-R7: New Third-Generation Quickshifter

The 2026 YZF-R7 is equipped with Yamaha's advanced third-generation Quick Shift System (QSS), enabling quick, clutchless upshifts and downshifts under both acceleration and deceleration. This system makes full-on acceleration on the track more exciting and downshifting faster and smoother with less chassis disruption when changing gears. The system operates at speeds above 9 mph (15 kph), with upshifts above 2,000 RPM and downshifts above 1,600 RPM.

2026 YZF-R7: New IMU-Enabled Electronic Suite

The YZF-R7 now features an advanced six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) developed from the YZF-R1 Superbike. The six-axis IMU continuously monitors motorcycle dynamics while riding and sends highly accurate data directly to the Engine Control Unit (ECU), and other electronic control units. Onboard electronic control systems use this inertial data in conjunction with vehicle sensor data to provide a high-tech suite of lean-sensitive rider aids including a Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS), front wheel Lift Control System (LIF), Brake Control (BC), Engine Brake Management (EBM) and Launch Control (LC). Each of these systems can have their levels of intervention adjusted to preference.

2026 YZF-R7: New Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T)

The YZF-R7 now features the Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system. The Engine Control Unit (ECU) detects throttle inputs using an electronic sensor at the throttle housing and instantly calculates the ideal degree of throttle opening to match. The ECU then controls the throttle valves using an electronic motor mounted to the throttle bodies. This eliminates the need for maintenance of a traditional cable system. YCC-T also allows for the YRC settings for power delivery and traction control, Cruise Control, and Yamaha’s third-generation Quick Shift System (QSS).

2026 YZF-R7: New Customizable YRC Ride Modes

Owners can customize their riding experience via Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings, which allow the selection of engine power characteristics and electronic intervention levels to suit conditions. For quick, easy selections, three integrated riding modes are programmed with factory settings to suit different situations: SPORT, STREET and RAIN. Additionally, riders can create two CUSTOM modes or four TRACK modes with tailored settings to suit exact preferences. YRC settings can be customized either directly within the dashboard menu or on a smartphone via the Yamaha Y-Connect app.

2026 YZF-R7: New Frame & Swingarm

The YZF-R7's high-tensile steel tubular frame has been completely revised for enhanced strength and higher torsional, longitudinal, and lateral rigidity, while still retaining the same weight as the previous model. To complement the updated frame, the design of the asymmetrical swingarm has also been revised to optimize rigidity. The result is a solid chassis feel and clear feedback from the road surface.

2026 YZF-R7: New Lightweight SpinForged Wheels

Through Yamaha's exclusive spin-forging process, sporty 10-spoke aluminum wheels enhance looks while significantly reducing unsprung weight. The result is improved suspension action and decreased moment of inertia for a more responsive feel, especially during cornering and braking. The 2026 YZF-R7 also comes equipped with high performance Bridgestone® Battlax Hypersport S23 tires.

2026 YZF-R7: Updated Ergonomics

The riding position has been revised for 2026 with the aim of enhancing rider movement and comfort. Handlebar positioning slightly higher and closer to the rider aids upper body movement, while a redesigned seat shape and slightly lower seat height eases reach to the ground for enhanced accessibility. Additionally, a new fuel tank shape improves rider’s grip at the leg and allows for greater freedom of movement both forward and rearward.

2026 YZF-R7: Y-TRAC Rev App Compatibility

For track enthusiasts the YZF-R7 is now compatible with Yamaha's new Y-TRAC Rev app making it possible to receive messages from your pit crew while on track, and analyze real riding data back in the paddock. The free Y-TRAC Rev App can be downloaded on any smartphone and allows riders to record lap times, receive messages from the Virtual Pit-board feature, and analyze detailed post session ride data via a tablet or smartphone.

2026 YZF-R7: Features

Torquey 689cc twin-cylinder DOHC fuel-injected CP2 engine

New Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system

New Third-generation Yamaha Quick Shift System (QSS)

New Full-color five-inch TFT display

New Smartphone connectivity with Yamaha Y-Connect

New Garmin® navigation compatible with Garmin® StreetCross app

New six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit

New Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) featuring: Three-level Power Delivery Mode (PWR) Lean-sensitive Traction Control (TCS) with four intervention levels (including OFF) Four-level (including OFF) Slide Control System (SCS) Four-level (including OFF) Lift Control System (LIF) Lean-sensitive Brake Control (BC) System Two-level Engine Brake Management (EBM) system Back Slip Regulator (BSR) Launch Control System (LC)

New Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL)

New Y-TRAC Rev App

New Rear ABS OFF feature

New aerodynamic styling

New MotoGP®-inspired triple clamp design

Revised high-tensile steel tubular frame

Revised asymmetrical swingarm

Inverted fully adjustable 41mm KYB® front fork

Linked-type Monocross rear shock

Updated rear shock linkage

Brembo® radial front master cylinder

New black anodized brake and clutch levers

New footpegs

New 10-spoke SpinForged aluminum wheels

New handlebar switchgear

New self-cancelling turn signals

New Cruise Control System

Revised ergonomics

Modern LED lighting

Radial-mounted front brake calipers and dual 298mm front rotors

High performance Bridgestone® Battlax Hypersport S23 tires.

Assist & Slipper clutch

Six-speed transmission





2026 YZF-R7: Colors, Availability & Price

The new 2026 Yamaha YZF-R7 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Raven Black or Breaker Cyan/Raven for $9,399 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in February 2026. The new 2026 Yamaha YZF-R7 70th Anniversary Edition for $9,699 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in February 2026.

2026 Supersport Colors, Availability & Price

Yamaha’s remaining R-Series models return unchanged for 2026. The 2026 Yamaha R1M will be available in Carbon Fiber for $27,899 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 Yamaha R1 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue for $19,199 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 Yamaha R1 70th Anniversary Edition will be available for $19,699 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 Yamaha R9 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue for $12,499 MSRP. and will begin arriving to dealers in January 2026. The 2026 Yamaha R9 70th Anniversary Edition will be available for $12,899 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 YZF-R3 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Midnight Black or Miami Mint Green/Stealth Matte Black for $5,499 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 Yamaha R3 70th Anniversary Edition will be available for $5,699 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025.

New 2026 Yamaha WR125R

Yamaha’s all-new 2026 WR125R is a lightweight, highly capable Dual Sport aimed at introducing beginning and experienced riders alike to the thrilling fun of urban and off-road adventuring. Its potent 125cc Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) engine delivers power and torque throughout the RPM range. Combined with its light, rugged chassis, supremely capable suspension and low running costs, the WR125R is a simple, economical and incredibly fun do-it-all machine designed to open the gates of two-wheeled adventure.

2026 WR125R: Advanced 125cc Engine with VVA

The new WR125R's advanced 125cc liquid-cooled engine features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) for excellent power and torque across the rev range. The VVA system uses two intake cam profiles—one for low RPM and the other for high RPM—which are switched according to engine speed and throttle opening to optimize low- to mid-range torque and top-end power. The single-cylinder engine also delivers excellent fuel economy.

2026 WR125R: Versatile KYB® Suspension

A high-quality 41mm KYB® front fork and linkage-type rear shock are tuned to provide a plush ride and excellent damping characteristics for both off-road and on-road riding while providing an ample 8.5-inches of travel up front and 7.3-inches of travel at the rear.

2026 WR125R: Front & Rear Disc Brakes with Front-Only ABS

The front brake features a 267mm disc with a two-pot caliper and rear brake with a 220mm disc and a single-pot caliper combine to deliver highly controllable braking power in a wide variety of conditions. The WR125R front braking system also features a single-channel ABS system with a Bosch® hydraulic unit for braking confidence.

2026 WR125R: Dual Sport Ergonomics

Slim, compact ergonomics and roomy upright seating position increase rider comfort on commutes. Smooth body panels and a flat motocross-style seat allow riders to easily move their body weight forward when cornering and backward when tackling off-road obstacles. Wide motocross-style footpegs contribute to excellent stability and confidence in a variety of conditions.

2026 WR125R: Large Wheels & Dual Sport Tires

The new WR125R is equipped with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel for excellent off-road performance. They come wrapped in versatile Dunlop® D605 dual sport tires providing excellent grip on both paved and unpaved roads.

2026 WR125R: Y-Connect Smartphone Connectivity

The 2026 WR125R features Yamaha Motorcycle Connect (Y-Connect) smartphone connectivity which works in conjunction with the free-of-charge Y-Connect app (available for iOS and Android) to enable a direct connection between motorcycle and smartphone. Y-Connect capability includes the ability to view incoming call, email and message notifications. Additional useful functions include the ability to track and record key motorcycle ride data within the app like distance covered, fuel consumption, acceleration, motorcycle location and much more.

2026 WR125R: Features

Torquey 125cc liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine

Modern fuel injection

Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)

Intake and exhaust system optimized for off-road riding

Exceptional fuel efficiency with nearly 200 mile range.

Semi-double cradle frame

Upright 41mm KYB® front fork with 8.5-inches of travel

Gas-filled monocross KYB® rear shock with 7.3-inches of travel

Front and rear disc brakes with front brake ABS

Large 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel

Versatile Dunlop® D605 dual sport tires

Slim, compact ergonomics and roomy upright seating position

Smooth body panels and a flat motocross-style seat

Wide motocross-style footpegs

Compact multi-function LCD instrument panel

Smartphone connectivity with Yamaha Y-Connect

Front fairing housing distinctive split twin-lens LED headlights

Styling inspired by Yamaha's competition YZ and WR models





2026 WR125R: Colors, Availability & Price

The new 2026 Yamaha WR125R will be available in Team Yamaha Blue or Black for $3,999 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in November 2025.

The remainder of Yamaha’s 2026 Street lineup returns unchanged for 2026.

2026 Hyper Naked Colors, Availability & Price

The 2026 Yamaha MT-10 SP will be available in Liquid Metal/Raven for $17,399 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 Yamaha MT-10 will be available in Ice Storm for $14,899 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 Yamaha MT-09 SP will be available in Liquid Metal/Raven for $12,699 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 Yamaha MT-09 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black or Ice Storm for $10,899 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 MT-07 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Charcoal Black or Ice Storm for $8,599 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 MT-03 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Stealth Black or Ice Storm for $4,999 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in March 2026.

2026 Sport Heritage Colors, Availability & Price

The 2026 Yamaha XSR900 will be available in Raven or Heritage White for $10,599 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in January 2026. The 2026 Yamaha XSR700 will be available in Raven for $8,599 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in February 2026. The 2026 Yamaha V Star 250 will be available in Raven for $4,799 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in February 2026.

2026 Sport Touring Colors, Availability & Price

The 2026 Yamaha TRACER9 will be available in Raven for $12,599 and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025.

2026 Scooters Colors, Availability & Price

The 2026 Yamaha XMAX will be available in Midnight Black for $6399 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in December 2025. The 2026 Yamaha ZUMA 125 will be available in Sand Gray or Matte Black for $3,799 MSRP and will begin arriving to dealers in March 2026.

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete Street motorcycle lineup, as well as other Yamaha products at: www.yamahamotorsports.com .



Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop .



For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit: www.yamahamotorsports.com .

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media sites:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.x.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A. (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gerrad Capley – Street Motorcycle Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Gerrad_Capley@yamaha-motor.com

(714) 713-1465

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e4fc678-34c1-4791-a16d-8183106519c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2245c091-c396-4623-bd3a-7d1265592023

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbf0f77a-7754-4b81-933f-7a69aad06259

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee9b7f7b-d134-4064-b214-0ad7728b958c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f6f68d4-c434-4765-a76f-65cdf0ef8bcd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b59d316e-1b48-469a-bfbe-77e3222db6ee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cd5736d-da90-4206-bc4d-1c407626aaca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a84acc58-84c2-41b7-a18c-2bb773c7e5db



