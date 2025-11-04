Standard Premium Finance Holdings to Highlight Growth Momentum and Strategic Outlook at 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting

MIAMI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (Standard Premium), a leading specialty finance company, today finalizes plans for its Annual Shareholders Meeting on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time in Miami, Florida. The meeting provides an important opportunity for the Company to present its breakout financial results with record-breaking profitability, share details regarding its latest $115 million credit facility, introduce key staff hires, review strategic initiatives implemented over the past year, including a stock buyback program and discuss opportunities with shareholders for continued growth that are critical to long-term value creation.

“As we continue to execute our growth strategy and strengthen our market position, this annual meeting provides an opportunity to engage directly with our shareholders,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “We look forward to sharing our progress and outlook for the year ahead as we continue to scale the business and build lasting value for our shareholders.”

Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2025, are entitled to attend and vote on matters brought before the meeting, including the election of directors and ratification of the Company’s independent auditors for the 2025 fiscal year. Shareholders have the option to vote easily and securely online, by telephone, mail or in person at the meeting. Details and instructions are included in the Company’s official proxy materials.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 38 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35